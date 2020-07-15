Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator microwave oven Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!). Our thoughtfully designed apartment homes offer spacious layouts with an abundance of storage space. The community also offers off-street parking and laundry facilities on each floor with brand new front-loading washers and dryers. Located a block away from Easton Hospital and an easy commute to Bethlehem, Allentown, and New Jersey, our location is unbeatable! Whether you're traveling to school or work, or just sampling the excellent selection of local dining hot spots, everything you're looking for is within easy reach of Washington Court Apartment Homes. Call today to schedule a personalized tour with our friendly and professional management team.