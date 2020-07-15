Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Court.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!). Our thoughtfully designed apartment homes offer spacious layouts with an abundance of storage space. The community also offers off-street parking and laundry facilities on each floor with brand new front-loading washers and dryers. Located a block away from Easton Hospital and an easy commute to Bethlehem, Allentown, and New Jersey, our location is unbeatable! Whether you're traveling to school or work, or just sampling the excellent selection of local dining hot spots, everything you're looking for is within easy reach of Washington Court Apartment Homes. Call today to schedule a personalized tour with our friendly and professional management team.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300, per pet, due at move-in
limit: Two-pet maximum per home
rent: $15/monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply – no aggressive breeds.