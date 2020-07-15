All apartments in Easton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Washington Court

1901 Washington Blvd · (833) 475-0393
Location

1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA 18042
Wilson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit C-3S · Avail. Jul 27

$1,048

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!). Our thoughtfully designed apartment homes offer spacious layouts with an abundance of storage space. The community also offers off-street parking and laundry facilities on each floor with brand new front-loading washers and dryers. Located a block away from Easton Hospital and an easy commute to Bethlehem, Allentown, and New Jersey, our location is unbeatable! Whether you're traveling to school or work, or just sampling the excellent selection of local dining hot spots, everything you're looking for is within easy reach of Washington Court Apartment Homes. Call today to schedule a personalized tour with our friendly and professional management team.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300, per pet, due at move-in
limit: Two-pet maximum per home
rent: $15/monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply – no aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Court have any available units?
Washington Court has a unit available for $1,048 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Washington Court have?
Some of Washington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Court currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Court is pet friendly.
Does Washington Court offer parking?
Yes, Washington Court offers parking.
Does Washington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Washington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Court have a pool?
No, Washington Court does not have a pool.
Does Washington Court have accessible units?
No, Washington Court does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Washington Court has units with air conditioning.
