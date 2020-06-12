/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Stroudsburg, PA
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Eaglesmere
1 Unit Available
124 Eaglesmere Cir
124 Eaglesmere Circle, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Well kept, Clean Condo for Rent!2 bedroom with Large Loft, 2,5 Baths.Maintenance free living at its best!! Great Commuter location. Close to ESU College, All Hospitals, RT.80.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Stones Throw
1 Unit Available
223 Amber Ln
223 Amber Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1202 sqft
ALL NEWER Flooring* *Stones Throw Townhouse * Maintenance Free Living no Grass to cut or Snow to Remove * Great Location 1 mile to Rt 80, Hospital & University * Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room ** 2 Bedrooms * 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
349 BRAESIDE AVE
349 Braeside Avenue, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT COMPLEX WITH 2 BDRM UNITS. ZONED HEAT & CENTRAL AIR. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TODAY! One of the principles of the LLC has a PA real estate license. All Appliances included with a washer/dryer. water/sewer and garbage are included.
Results within 1 mile of East Stroudsburg
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Stroudsburg
1 Unit Available
809 Ann St
809 Ann Street, Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
In-town 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental. Upper floor, private entrance, beautiful hardwood floors, attic storage, electric included. One block to Main Street!
Results within 5 miles of East Stroudsburg
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
210 Seth Lane
210 Seth Lane, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
946 sqft
Well maintained Mobile Home in a area of mobile homes with a total of 10+ acres Home has two bedrooms, One full bath with tub/shower. Large Single Bowl Sink w/vanity. Kitchen, Breakfast Area andLarge Living Room.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Dogwood Gardens
1 Unit Available
158 Sweet Fern Road
158 Sweet Fern Road, Arlington Heights, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1212 sqft
Updated Ranch Home in Stroud Township with 2 Beds, Full Bath & Minutes to Town, Shopping & Highways. Remodeled Kitchen with Tiled Back Splash, New Cabinets, Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 10 miles of East Stroudsburg
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Bunsen Court
204 Bunsen Court, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
East Stroudsburg 2bedroom & 2 bathrooms - Enjoy all the amenities while living in a spacious 2 bedroom home. Amenities include use of the Clubhouse, Lakes, Tennis & BasketBall Courts, playgrounds and pools.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
117 Toccoa Rd
117 Toccoa Road, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1268 sqft
Great two bedroom for just starting out. Utilities in the rent.Rental spotless and ready to move in.Great for commute.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
389 HENRYS CROSSING RD
389 Henrys Crossing Road, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$600
626 sqft
WHAT A SERENE SETTING! Nestled on 17 acres, this 2nd flr apt. has a nice deck to enjoy the scenery and peace and quiet! Lots of sunlight streams into kitchen and living space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bangor Central Historic District
1 Unit Available
28 S Main St
28 Main Street, Bangor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 sqft
2 third floor apartments available immediately. Each apartment has 4 rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Security deposit is 1 and a half month's rent,
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
120 Huntington Dr
120 Huntington Drive, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
Townhome in ''CCP'' * 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath End Unit * Each Bedroom has own Bath * Open Floor Plan* Whirlpool Tub in Master, Fireplace in Living Rm, Deck goes out to nice lawn area.
1 of 14
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
101 Acker Street
101 Acker Street, Pen Argyl, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
Single home in very nice shape conveniently located to everything you'll need. The home is very economical to heat complete with new insulation, windows and roof.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Allentown, PABethlehem, PAMorristown, NJEaston, PADoylestown, PAWilkes-Barre, PAPhillipsburg, NJDover, NJWharton, NJ
Emmaus, PAMorris Plains, NJMacungie, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PANewton, NJRaritan, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJ