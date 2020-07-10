/
apartments with washer dryer
26 Apartments for rent in Dublin, PA with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
1 Unit Available
113 MAPLE AVENUE
113 Maple Avenue, Dublin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Clean and updated 2nd floor apartment in Dublin Borough with a separate entrance. This apartment has a full kitchen & bath.
Results within 5 miles of Dublin
$
16 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Contact for Availability
25 CONSTITUTION AVENUE
25 Constitution Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
More pictures coming....home is being painted. Looking for a townhouse that's close to Doylestown's Boro? Come check out this three bedroom, two and a half bath home with a bonus sunroom.
1 Unit Available
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1260 sqft
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet.
Results within 10 miles of Dublin
24 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
23 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
2 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
1 Unit Available
63 S 3rd St #B
63 South 3rd Street, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Perkasie 3 bedroom Row home apt on 2nd and 3rd floor $1350/mo - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath Top two floors of Row home in Perkasie. Freshly painted. Shared Laundry access in basement. Access to rear yard.
1 Unit Available
23 N Front St
23 North Front Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1599 sqft
Large and lovely this 3 bed/1 bathroom first floor level unit includes a private outdoor deck. First floor private front and back doors. In unit w/d hookup, original hardwood flooring refinished. Large kitchen with walk in pantry.
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
34 N HELLERTOWN AVENUE
34 North Hellertown Avenue, Quakertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 34 N HELLERTOWN AVENUE in Quakertown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
104 COUNTRY CLUB DR
104 Country Club Drive, Montgomeryville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Former model home at PineCrest. Excellent Location and Spectacular views overlooking pond and 2 fairways. Granite counter top Large kitchen with island and breakfast room plus serving pantry. Slider to deck to enjoy even more spectacular views.
1 Unit Available
108 THOROUGHBRED COURT
108 Thoroughbred Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Big and Open floor plan for this well built 3 bed rooms & 2.5 bath rooms townhouse by David Cutler in sought after Montgomery Greene development. Beautiful neighborhood setting with plenty of open space and private community tennis court.
1 Unit Available
407 STOCKTON COURT
407 Stockton Court, Montgomeryville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
991 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath, ready to move in first floor unit nestled in the heart of Montgomery Township.
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.
1 Unit Available
3 MODESTO LANE
3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
4714 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space.
1 Unit Available
125 Arbor Blvd
125 Arbor Boulevard, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 3BR/2.
1 Unit Available
403 S MAIN STREET
403 South Main Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
864 sqft
Beautiful two-bedroom first-floor condo available in the heart of Doylestown. Newer appliances, carpet and flooring. Stackable washer and dryer are hidden away in a kitchen cabinet. A/C units with remote controls.
1 Unit Available
Quakertown
910 CEMETERY ROAD
910 Cemetery Rd, Quakertown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Gorgeous, bright, spacious, and MOVE IN READY!!! A dream kitchen with an breakfast bar with granite counter-tops, state of the art appliances. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Incredible storage space and closets.
1 Unit Available
31 W CHESTNUT STREET
31 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2nd floor 2 BR / 1 Bath unit is available for rent beginning July 1, 2020. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat & hot water) and cable/internet service. Property owner pays for water/sewer and trash.
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the
1 Unit Available
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT
801 Purple Martin Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with
