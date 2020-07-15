Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Kellyville
170 BLANCHARD RD
170 Blanchard Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Look no further. Ready to move into 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Townhouse boasts a newer kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer heater. Small Recreation Room in basement.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Addingham
4010 Berry Ave
4010 Berry Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan.

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Garrettford
4024 Ellendale Road
4024 Ellendale Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
This beautiful colonial twin is located on a quiet, well-kept street. It has been recently renovated and ready to live in.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
451 WAYNE AVENUE
451 Wayne Avenue, Delaware County, PA
This beautiful brick Cap Cod is located on a quiet street in Springfield. Through the front door you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an abundance of natural light.

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
515 TWIN OAKS DR
515 Twin Oaks Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this extremely well cared for single-family home right in the heart of Chatham Park, Conveniently located across from Chatham Park Elementary school. Enjoy fall nights under this wonderful covered front porch.

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Pilgrim Gardens
148 TREATY ROAD
148 Treaty Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated home in the Pilgrim Gardens section of Haverford Township available for rent immediately! Newer kitchen with granite counter-tops, tile, and top of the line appliances. Newer high velocity central air system.

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
49 UPLAND RD
49 Upland Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 49 UPLAND RD in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
215 Pickwick Rd
215 Pickwick Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
215 Pickwick Rd Available 06/13/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Detached House in Havertown! - This lovely 3 bedroom single family detached house is located in the heart of Havertown and comes with an attached garage!! The main level features a large hardwood

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
230 CRESTWOOD DR
230 Crestwood Drive, Clifton Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Welcome to 230 Crestwood Drive, One of Westbrook Parks' Finest! Great Rental Opportunity in Upper Upper Darby Township! Featuring: Welcoming Fenced Front Yard w/ Covered Front Patio, Large & Bright Formal Living Room, Charming Formal Dining Room,

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Creek
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian & Andrian West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:09 PM
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
2 Units Available
Cobbs Creek
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Newly renovated apartments and homes. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
47 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1690 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
3 Units Available
Cobbs Creek
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
2 Units Available
Cobbs Creek
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Creek
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:49 PM
59 Units Available
Kingsessing
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1340 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
3 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Last updated July 1 at 02:08 PM
11 Units Available
Garden Court
NPDF
400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia.
Last updated May 14 at 05:20 PM
3 Units Available
Walnut Hill
U City Flats
4612 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Minutes from Septa Train and bus transportation. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances, walnut plank flooring, and modern layouts. A newly constructed community near cultural events and parks.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
5010 Reno St
5010 Reno Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
5010 Reno St Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 3BR Home in West Philly! - NEWLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS RENTAL! In the Beautiful Neighborhood of West Philadelphia!! This stylish 3 bedrooms, 1 bath has plenty of living space, an abundance of new windows

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Darby
315 Greenway Avenue
315 Greenway Avenue, Darby, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1230 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Darby rental! 3 bed, 1 bath for $1,350 per month. Fully renovated from top to bottom. Enter through covered front porch. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. New ceiling fans in each room.

July 2020 Drexel Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Drexel Hill Rent Report. Drexel Hill rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Drexel Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Drexel Hill rent trends were flat over the past month

Drexel Hill rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Drexel Hill stand at $911 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,100 for a two-bedroom. Drexel Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Drexel Hill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Drexel Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Drexel Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Drexel Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Drexel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,100 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Drexel Hill's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Drexel Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Drexel Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

