Drexel Hill, PA
755 BURMONT ROAD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

755 BURMONT ROAD

755 Burmont Road · No Longer Available
Location

755 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
Addingham

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 1st. floor unit with two bedrooms, one bath,2 hallway storage closets, large living room with an abundance of natural light, dining area (with built-in) and hardwood floors. Galley kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters and nice storage. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Tenant would be provided a storage area in the basement as well as the hookups for future tenant supplied W/D. Tenant will have access and use of the garage (one parking space). Landlord plans to resurface 2 exterior parking spots outback of building.Tenants must have a credit score of 675 or better, NO pets, and NO smoking on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 BURMONT ROAD have any available units?
755 BURMONT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Drexel Hill, PA.
How much is rent in Drexel Hill, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Drexel Hill Rent Report.
Is 755 BURMONT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
755 BURMONT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 BURMONT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 755 BURMONT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Drexel Hill.
Does 755 BURMONT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 755 BURMONT ROAD offers parking.
Does 755 BURMONT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 BURMONT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 BURMONT ROAD have a pool?
No, 755 BURMONT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 755 BURMONT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 755 BURMONT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 755 BURMONT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 BURMONT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 755 BURMONT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 BURMONT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
