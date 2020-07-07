755 BURMONT ROAD

Amenities

Well maintained 1st. floor unit with two bedrooms, one bath,2 hallway storage closets, large living room with an abundance of natural light, dining area (with built-in) and hardwood floors. Galley kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters and nice storage. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Tenant would be provided a storage area in the basement as well as the hookups for future tenant supplied W/D. Tenant will have access and use of the garage (one parking space). Landlord plans to resurface 2 exterior parking spots outback of building.Tenants must have a credit score of 675 or better, NO pets, and NO smoking on the property.