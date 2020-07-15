179 Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA with garages
Former home to both Ed McMahon and Dick Clark. Talk about living with the stars!
Drexel Hill is located in Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Because of it’s proximity to Center City, Philadelphia, it is considered part of Philly’s metropolitan area. It has a population of around 30,000. It was home to a number of TV personalities as well as singer Jim Croce and Nobel Prize winning Chemist Alan Graham. Seems like this place churns out a lot of celebrities, so be on the look out for folks with dark sunglasses on – you just might recognize them on a visit home! See more
Drexel Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.