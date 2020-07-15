Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

179 Apartments for rent in Drexel Hill, PA with garages

Drexel Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kellyville
170 BLANCHARD RD
170 Blanchard Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Look no further. Ready to move into 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Townhouse boasts a newer kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer heater. Small Recreation Room in basement.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Addingham
4010 Berry Ave
4010 Berry Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan.

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Garrettford
4024 Ellendale Road
4024 Ellendale Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
This beautiful colonial twin is located on a quiet, well-kept street. It has been recently renovated and ready to live in.
Results within 1 mile of Drexel Hill

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
451 WAYNE AVENUE
451 Wayne Avenue, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
This beautiful brick Cap Cod is located on a quiet street in Springfield. Through the front door you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44 S LANSDOWNE AVENUE
44 South Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 2nd Floor Unit located in the highly desirable Lansdowne Village Community at the corner of Lansdowne Ave & Scottdale Rd.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
515 TWIN OAKS DR
515 Twin Oaks Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this extremely well cared for single-family home right in the heart of Chatham Park, Conveniently located across from Chatham Park Elementary school. Enjoy fall nights under this wonderful covered front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
49 UPLAND RD
49 Upland Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 49 UPLAND RD in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
215 Pickwick Rd
215 Pickwick Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
215 Pickwick Rd Available 06/13/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Detached House in Havertown! - This lovely 3 bedroom single family detached house is located in the heart of Havertown and comes with an attached garage!! The main level features a large hardwood
Results within 5 miles of Drexel Hill
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
10 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
49 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
75 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
34 Units Available
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
Overbrook
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
705 sqft
Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:09 PM
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:55 AM
4 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,260
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
6 Units Available
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue, Narberth, PA
Studio
$2,085
1110 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the charm and convenience of the quaint Borough of Narberth, PA.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
8 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
City Guide for Drexel Hill, PA

Former home to both Ed McMahon and Dick Clark. Talk about living with the stars!

Drexel Hill is located in Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Because of it’s proximity to Center City, Philadelphia, it is considered part of Philly’s metropolitan area. It has a population of around 30,000. It was home to a number of TV personalities as well as singer Jim Croce and Nobel Prize winning Chemist Alan Graham. Seems like this place churns out a lot of celebrities, so be on the look out for folks with dark sunglasses on – you just might recognize them on a visit home! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Drexel Hill, PA

Drexel Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

