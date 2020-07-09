4024 Ellendale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

This beautiful colonial twin is located on a quiet, well-kept street. It has been recently renovated and ready to live in. Enter from a very nice roof-covered patio into the spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and cozy stone fireplace. Newer kitchen counter tops and cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Just outside the kitchen is an intimate little room, perfect for a dinette set. Nice size living room and dining room. Upstairs you will find 3 nice bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large basement offers a washer and dryer with plenty of room for storage or workplace. Lots of sizeable closets all through the house. Plenty of street parking; shared driveway with a private, detached garage next to a nice enclosed backyard, Conveniently located close to transportation, neighborhood playground and shopping. Professionally managed by Headwater Properties, LLC.



Good credit and proof of income required.