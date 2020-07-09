All apartments in Drexel Hill
4024 Ellendale Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:00 AM

4024 Ellendale Road

4024 Ellendale Road · (484) 575-1776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4024 Ellendale Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
Garrettford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This beautiful colonial twin is located on a quiet, well-kept street. It has been recently renovated and ready to live in. Enter from a very nice roof-covered patio into the spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and cozy stone fireplace. Newer kitchen counter tops and cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Just outside the kitchen is an intimate little room, perfect for a dinette set. Nice size living room and dining room. Upstairs you will find 3 nice bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large basement offers a washer and dryer with plenty of room for storage or workplace. Lots of sizeable closets all through the house. Plenty of street parking; shared driveway with a private, detached garage next to a nice enclosed backyard, Conveniently located close to transportation, neighborhood playground and shopping. Professionally managed by Headwater Properties, LLC.

Good credit and proof of income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Ellendale Road have any available units?
4024 Ellendale Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Drexel Hill, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Drexel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Ellendale Road have?
Some of 4024 Ellendale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Ellendale Road currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Ellendale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Ellendale Road pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Ellendale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Drexel Hill.
Does 4024 Ellendale Road offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Ellendale Road offers parking.
Does 4024 Ellendale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4024 Ellendale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Ellendale Road have a pool?
No, 4024 Ellendale Road does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Ellendale Road have accessible units?
No, 4024 Ellendale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Ellendale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Ellendale Road has units with dishwashers.
