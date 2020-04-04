4010 Berry Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan. Through the living room is the large dining room that can fit an 8ft table comfortably! The kitchen is just off of the dining room and features oak cabinets, gas range, dishwasher, and side-by-side full sized refrigerator!



The second level features a large master bedroom at the front of the house that can fit a king sized bed comfortably. The two other bedrooms can fit a twin or queen (middle bedroom is currently being used as a massive walk in closet!). The full bathroom is in the hallway providing easy access to all bedrooms and features tiled flooring and walls!



The basement is mostly finished with newer carpeting and recessed lighting! There is also an updated powder room in the basement along with a laundry room!



The rear yard is fenced in and perfect for entertaining. Unfortunately, the garage is currently off limits but there is a driveway that can hold up to 4 cars!



Pets welcomed on case by case basis with additional deposit!



Conveniently located in Drexel Hill by the Garrett Rd and Burmont Rd intersection. Easy access to State Rd, West Chester Pike, McDade Blvd, I-476, I-76, I-95, and much more!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Property Management Group Philadelphia at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-company-in-delaware-county/



