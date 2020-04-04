All apartments in Drexel Hill
4010 Berry Ave

4010 Berry Avenue · (267) 214-4297
Location

4010 Berry Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
Addingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan. Through the living room is the large dining room that can fit an 8ft table comfortably! The kitchen is just off of the dining room and features oak cabinets, gas range, dishwasher, and side-by-side full sized refrigerator!

The second level features a large master bedroom at the front of the house that can fit a king sized bed comfortably. The two other bedrooms can fit a twin or queen (middle bedroom is currently being used as a massive walk in closet!). The full bathroom is in the hallway providing easy access to all bedrooms and features tiled flooring and walls!

The basement is mostly finished with newer carpeting and recessed lighting! There is also an updated powder room in the basement along with a laundry room!

The rear yard is fenced in and perfect for entertaining. Unfortunately, the garage is currently off limits but there is a driveway that can hold up to 4 cars!

Pets welcomed on case by case basis with additional deposit!

Conveniently located in Drexel Hill by the Garrett Rd and Burmont Rd intersection. Easy access to State Rd, West Chester Pike, McDade Blvd, I-476, I-76, I-95, and much more!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Property Management Group Philadelphia at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-company-in-delaware-county/

(RLNE5663609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Berry Ave have any available units?
4010 Berry Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Drexel Hill, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Drexel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Berry Ave have?
Some of 4010 Berry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Berry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Berry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Berry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Berry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Berry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Berry Ave does offer parking.
Does 4010 Berry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 Berry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Berry Ave have a pool?
No, 4010 Berry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Berry Ave have accessible units?
No, 4010 Berry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Berry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Berry Ave has units with dishwashers.
