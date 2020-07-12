Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Doylestown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 02:40pm
2 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:32pm
2 Units Available
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
790 sqft
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Summer Hill
4000 Lily Drive, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1921 sqft
Situated just outside of Doylestown, this complex offers two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly townhomes complete with huge floor plans, finished basements, and more. Other amenities include ample storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
37 N CLINTON STREET
37 N Clinton St, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2577 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This property set in Doylestown Boro offers lots of possibilities. 5 bedrooms on 3 levels, 2 full baths. Available immediately with off Street parking. Walk to everything in town.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
13 EAST STREET
13 East Street, Doylestown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2728 sqft
STAPLE LOCATION at the Edge of Town in Doylestown Boro! FOR RENT: 4 bedroom 2.1 bath spacious 2728 SQ FT single family detached home at the Corner of East and State Streets. Full Basement w lots of storage. 2 car attached garage.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
82 SHEWELL AVENUE
82 Shewell Avenue, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4338 sqft
Recently remodeled (July 2019) with all new windows, all new kitchen with ss appliances, granite counter top, tile backsplash, all new bathrooms with granite vanites, all new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new laminate flooring, new carpeting and

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
124 MARY STREET
124 Mary St, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2992 sqft
Renovation of this classic Borough barn has led to an ultra unique "industrial-rustic" two bedroom rental in Doylestown.
Results within 1 mile of Doylestown

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
29 AVALON COURT
29 Avalon Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2544 sqft
Great townhouse in popular Doylestown Station with open floor plan and premium lot backing to woods. The main level has new wood floors in the living room and dining room and tons of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1030 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2492 N WHITTMORE STREET
2492 North Whitmore Street, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2660 sqft
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhouse with tons of upgrades is just what you have been waiting for. Plenty of space for the family and for entertaining in the open combination living room/dining room.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4280 ERICA DRIVE
4280 Erica Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
5493 sqft
Beautifully updated luxury home with a French provincial motif, originally built by Zaveta in the exclusive Buckingham Armitage subdivision.

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3 MODESTO LANE
3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
4714 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4641 OLD OAK ROAD
4641 Old Oak Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
3063 sqft
Short term rental. Move right into this beautifully totally furnished home in excellent condition! Utilites included. This is the owners personal residence. One-three month lease preferred.

1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the
Results within 10 miles of Doylestown
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
City Guide for Doylestown, PA

Doylestown is internationally renowned for the Mercer Museum and "Tools of the Nation," both inspirational structures that enrich the entire community, and the latter artistic work is one of the most important collections of its kind in the world.

The borough of Doylestown transformed itself from a quiet country landscape to the county seat of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a highly desirable community with easy access to major urban cities like Philadelphia. Today it is best known as a residential and professional township. Individuals seeking life-changing opportunities are drawn to Doylestown's possibilities. The town is also known as a region where art, architecture and good dining are distinctive, appreciated treasures. The only challenge is finding places to live in Doylestown, since everyone else is competing for the same spoils. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Doylestown, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Doylestown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

