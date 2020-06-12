/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dover, PA
Shade Gap
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
2 Bedrooms
$942
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
Results within 5 miles of Dover
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
912 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 6/17/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house link.
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
975 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Shiloh
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
2451 Log Cabin Rd Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! - Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space.
Results within 10 miles of Dover
Robertson
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1054 sqft
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
3908 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt 2
3908 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
3908 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt 2 Available 07/10/20 Apartment - North Codorus Township apartment featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 12'8" x 15'7" Living Room, 12' x 10' 6" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5848750)
East Side
651 Bergman St
651 Bergman Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement! - Property Id: 297783 Beautiful 2 Bed / 1 Bath home with full basement and beautiful, well maintained yard.
3425 Woodberry Rd
3425 Woodberry Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Remodeled home sitting in peaceful horse farm country. West Manchester Township/West York Schools.
3555 Messersmith Rd. Apt #5
3555 Messersmith Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Apartment - 2 Bedroom Apartment in Popular Salem Village. Located in North Codorus Townsip and Spring Grove Schools this apartment offers a large 12'8" x 15'7" Living Room, 10'10" x 10'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator.
Northeast York
312 Wallace St.
312 Wallace St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
312 Wallace St. Available 06/23/20 Near Goode School York City - This two bedroom house is located on the 300 block of Wallace St in York City near Goode School. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry hookups included.
Northeast York
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
146 S. Duke Apt. 3 Available 06/17/20 Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! Video in Photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.
East Side
728 GLEN PLACE
728 Glen Place, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
728 Glen Place, YORK - On East End of York City is this 2 bedroom house with living room, dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator, bath with shower only, laundry room with washer and dryer, partially fenced yard.
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! Video walk through in listing photos! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.
Northeast York
245 E Franklin Way
245 Franklin Way, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Single family home in York City! $300 Off Second Months Rent!! Video Walk Through in Photos - This house is located in the 200 block of East Franklin Way. It has new flooring throughout and an open floor plan on the 1st floor.
East Side
948 E. Princess #2
948 East Princess Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Nice apartment on East End of York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 900 block of E. Princess St. The apartment is 2nd/3rd floor.
Doctors Row
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2
651 W Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
651 W. Market St., Apt. 2 Available 07/02/20 Spacious Renovated 2 Bedroom in York City SD - This spacious 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 600 block of W. Market St. convenient to public transportation and many other amenities.
East Side
256 E King St., Apt. 1
256 East King Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
256 E King St., Apt. 1 Available 06/30/20 Oldetowne East Neighborhood! First Floor with Garage - This two bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of E. King St. on the 1st floor. There are hardwood floors throughout.
East Side
219 E. South St.
219 East South Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom House -York City SD Video in pictures - (Traduccin en Espaol localizado al final de la pgina) Refinished hardwood floors Freshly painted walls Washer/dryer hookups Small private yard Average size dining and living room A single family
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt. #3
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township this apartment is located in a complex that offers a convenient location. 13'3" x 15'1" Living room, 9'11" x 7'8" Kitchen w/oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5562633)
Historic Newton Square
353 S. Penn St.
353 South Penn Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom semi detached with fenced in yard right near codorus creek - This house has a huge fenced in yard with no neighbor next to the house due to it being vacant. It is two bedrooms with 1 full bathroom kitchen living room and dining room.
601 WINDSOR STREET
601 Windsor Street, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with all new paint, flooring, a custome kitchen with new appliances, new forced air HVAC, roof, and vinyl siding! This is one rental you don't wanna miss!
