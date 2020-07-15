All apartments in Dauphin County
Dauphin County, PA
691 GARDEN DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

691 GARDEN DRIVE

691 Garden Drive · (717) 554-7430
Location

691 Garden Drive, Dauphin County, PA 17111

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 6696 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available now! Cozy small 2 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Newer refrigerator and electric range was recently installed! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $895/month plus electric. $1790 (double month deposit) Security deposit is required. Tenants have to fill out our application and bring it to initial showings along with proof of income like paystubs for past 6 month and references from formal landlords. Section * vouchers holder have to bring a copy of voucher as well to an initial showing. Joint our quite community on Garden Drive of Chambers Hill road right by Veterans park. Chambers elementary school in prestigious Central Dauphin school district. Great location in Swatara township just minutes to All commute corridors Rt 322, I-83, I-81, Rt422 and others. Conviently located between Hershey PA nd Capital Coty of Harrisburg on a border with Hummelstown. All major retails like Wall-Mart, Home Depot, Weiss market, All banks, gourmet and fast food restaurants in walking distance of Derry St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 GARDEN DRIVE have any available units?
691 GARDEN DRIVE has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 691 GARDEN DRIVE have?
Some of 691 GARDEN DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 GARDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
691 GARDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 GARDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 691 GARDEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dauphin County.
Does 691 GARDEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 691 GARDEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 691 GARDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 691 GARDEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 GARDEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 691 GARDEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 691 GARDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 691 GARDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 691 GARDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 691 GARDEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 691 GARDEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 GARDEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
