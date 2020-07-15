691 GARDEN DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available now! Cozy small 2 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Newer refrigerator and electric range was recently installed! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $895/month plus electric. $1790 (double month deposit) Security deposit is required. Tenants have to fill out our application and bring it to initial showings along with proof of income like paystubs for past 6 month and references from formal landlords. Section * vouchers holder have to bring a copy of voucher as well to an initial showing. Joint our quite community on Garden Drive of Chambers Hill road right by Veterans park. Chambers elementary school in prestigious Central Dauphin school district. Great location in Swatara township just minutes to All commute corridors Rt 322, I-83, I-81, Rt422 and others. Conviently located between Hershey PA nd Capital Coty of Harrisburg on a border with Hummelstown. All major retails like Wall-Mart, Home Depot, Weiss market, All banks, gourmet and fast food restaurants in walking distance of Derry St.