All apartments in Dauphin County
Find more places like 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dauphin County, PA
/
468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD

468 Middletown Road · (717) 232-8866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

468 Middletown Road, Dauphin County, PA 17036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
LOOKING FOR DERRY TOWNSHIP - HERSHEY SCHOOL SYSTEM? Two bedroom single family detached Ranch Home is situated on rural quarter acre lot (0.27 acre) with spacious backyard. Nearby Hummelstown - Hershey - Middletown WITH easy travel to beyond - Lancaster and Harrisburg and Lebanon. Main Level Ranch home recently refurbished with new paint, new flooring and new bath with walk-in shower. Eat-In Kitchen includes built-in cabinets, double bowl sink, refrigerator, electric range/oven, built-in dishwasher, ceiling fan/light combo and laminate flooring. Vinyl flooring in new Bath. New neutral wall-to-wall carpet in living room and both bedrooms. Although located on busy road, side driveway accesses space for multiple cars and turn-around. Large backyard spacious with yard storage shed. Tenant pays ALL utilities - electric, trash and public sewer. NO SMOKING BUILDING. NO PETS PREFERRED - BUT for qualified tenant, exception could exist for one small dog OR one neutered & declawed domestic cat - PET APPROVAL IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL AND REQUIRE PET ADDENDUM AND ADDITIONAL FEES. CALL FMI (for more information) and to discuss and schedule showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD have any available units?
468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD have?
Some of 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD offer parking?
No, 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr
Colonial Park, PA 17109
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E
Harrisburg, PA 17111
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue
Middletown, PA 17057

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, PAHarrisburg, PAYork, PAWilliamsport, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDHanover, PABloomsburg, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Middletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PACamp Hill, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHershey, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PA
Dover, PACarlisle, PAWest York, PAGrantley, PASpry, PAParkville, PAGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PAGettysburg, PABel Air North, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity