468 MIDDLETOWN ROAD

LOOKING FOR DERRY TOWNSHIP - HERSHEY SCHOOL SYSTEM? Two bedroom single family detached Ranch Home is situated on rural quarter acre lot (0.27 acre) with spacious backyard. Nearby Hummelstown - Hershey - Middletown WITH easy travel to beyond - Lancaster and Harrisburg and Lebanon. Main Level Ranch home recently refurbished with new paint, new flooring and new bath with walk-in shower. Eat-In Kitchen includes built-in cabinets, double bowl sink, refrigerator, electric range/oven, built-in dishwasher, ceiling fan/light combo and laminate flooring. Vinyl flooring in new Bath. New neutral wall-to-wall carpet in living room and both bedrooms. Although located on busy road, side driveway accesses space for multiple cars and turn-around. Large backyard spacious with yard storage shed. Tenant pays ALL utilities - electric, trash and public sewer. NO SMOKING BUILDING. NO PETS PREFERRED - BUT for qualified tenant, exception could exist for one small dog OR one neutered & declawed domestic cat - PET APPROVAL IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL AND REQUIRE PET ADDENDUM AND ADDITIONAL FEES. CALL FMI (for more information) and to discuss and schedule showing appointment.