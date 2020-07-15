466 Kelker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right. Straight ahead are the open concept living & dining rooms, with a beautiful light fixture for over your dining room table. You can also access your storage closet, half bath & unfinished walkout basement with workshop tables & additional power sources. Next to the dining room is the kitchen which includes a pantry closet, breakfast bar, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Ascending the stairs to the second floor, you have a linen closet at the top of the stairs, with the laundry closet down the hall to the left with washer/dryer included. The master bedroom has an en suite full bath. The second level also contains the second bedroom and full guest bath. Both bedrooms have double wide closets, and both bathrooms have linen closets. This home boasts custom wall colors, and plenty of storage. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including additional HOA fee. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor, with a carpeted second floor. This property does accept pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.