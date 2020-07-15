All apartments in Dauphin County
Find more places like 466 Kelker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dauphin County, PA
/
466 Kelker Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:14 AM

466 Kelker Street

466 Kelker St · (717) 287-5209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA 17111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right. Straight ahead are the open concept living & dining rooms, with a beautiful light fixture for over your dining room table. You can also access your storage closet, half bath & unfinished walkout basement with workshop tables & additional power sources. Next to the dining room is the kitchen which includes a pantry closet, breakfast bar, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Ascending the stairs to the second floor, you have a linen closet at the top of the stairs, with the laundry closet down the hall to the left with washer/dryer included. The master bedroom has an en suite full bath. The second level also contains the second bedroom and full guest bath. Both bedrooms have double wide closets, and both bathrooms have linen closets. This home boasts custom wall colors, and plenty of storage. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including additional HOA fee. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor, with a carpeted second floor. This property does accept pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Kelker Street have any available units?
466 Kelker Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 466 Kelker Street have?
Some of 466 Kelker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Kelker Street currently offering any rent specials?
466 Kelker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Kelker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 Kelker Street is pet friendly.
Does 466 Kelker Street offer parking?
Yes, 466 Kelker Street offers parking.
Does 466 Kelker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 Kelker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Kelker Street have a pool?
No, 466 Kelker Street does not have a pool.
Does 466 Kelker Street have accessible units?
No, 466 Kelker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Kelker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 Kelker Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Kelker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Kelker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 466 Kelker Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln
Harrisburg, PA 17111
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue
Middletown, PA 17057

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, PAHarrisburg, PAYork, PAWilliamsport, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDHanover, PABloomsburg, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Middletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PACamp Hill, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHershey, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PA
Dover, PACarlisle, PAWest York, PAGrantley, PASpry, PAParkville, PAGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PAGettysburg, PABel Air North, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity