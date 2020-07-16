All apartments in Dauphin County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

214 Cherrington Dr

214 Cherrington Drive · (717) 220-0201
Location

214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA 17110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 Cherrington Dr · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

2 bedroom 2 bathroom Contemporary Condo in Susquehanna Township. 20 Foot vaulted ceilings in the great room, two large "spa" like bathrooms with soaking tubs and skylights, 2nd floor loft overlooking the great room and terrific plant shelves that add a dramatic feel to the property. Each bedroom is large and has walk in closets. The kitchen is open to the dining room and great room.This is a modern, open, airy and dramatic condo that you will fall in love with! And there is an onsite state of the art fitness center within a few steps from the front door of this property.

Checkout the virtual tour! https://youtu.be/UgExhUoFPRM

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Small dogs only, cats allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: HOA dues, water, trash
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, sewer
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer
Snow removal is NOT the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is NOT the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5764478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Cherrington Dr have any available units?
214 Cherrington Dr has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Cherrington Dr have?
Some of 214 Cherrington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Cherrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
214 Cherrington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Cherrington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Cherrington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 214 Cherrington Dr offer parking?
No, 214 Cherrington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 214 Cherrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Cherrington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Cherrington Dr have a pool?
No, 214 Cherrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 214 Cherrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 214 Cherrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Cherrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Cherrington Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Cherrington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Cherrington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
