214 Cherrington Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



2 bedroom 2 bathroom Contemporary Condo in Susquehanna Township. 20 Foot vaulted ceilings in the great room, two large "spa" like bathrooms with soaking tubs and skylights, 2nd floor loft overlooking the great room and terrific plant shelves that add a dramatic feel to the property. Each bedroom is large and has walk in closets. The kitchen is open to the dining room and great room.This is a modern, open, airy and dramatic condo that you will fall in love with! And there is an onsite state of the art fitness center within a few steps from the front door of this property.



Checkout the virtual tour! https://youtu.be/UgExhUoFPRM



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Small dogs only, cats allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: HOA dues, water, trash

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, sewer

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer

Snow removal is NOT the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is NOT the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE5764478)