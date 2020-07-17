All apartments in Darby
315 Greenway Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

315 Greenway Avenue

315 Greenway Avenue · (610) 565-0550
Location

315 Greenway Avenue, Darby, PA 19023
Darby

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Greenway Avenue · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT! - Darby rental! 3 bed, 1 bath for $1,300 per month. Fully renovated from top to bottom. Enter through covered front porch. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout. New ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen is brand new with white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, all new appliances, new floor and granite countertop. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a fully remodeled bathroom with new tile, new tub, new fixtures. Basement is unfinished with washer and dryer provided. 3 months total to move in.

MUST HAVE:
-550 credit score with no more than $1,000 in collections
-No major criminal history
-No prior evictions or judgements on your record
-Verifiable income, 3 times the rent

Due to COVID19 we are not scheduling individual showings UNLESS you are pre approved. Submit your application online at www.homesteadrents.com/vacancies.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5909737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Greenway Avenue have any available units?
315 Greenway Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Greenway Avenue have?
Some of 315 Greenway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Greenway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 Greenway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Greenway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Greenway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 315 Greenway Avenue offer parking?
No, 315 Greenway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 315 Greenway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Greenway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Greenway Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 Greenway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 Greenway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 Greenway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Greenway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Greenway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Greenway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Greenway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
