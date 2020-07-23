All apartments in Cumberland County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

910 Cavalry St

910 Cavalry Rd · (717) 409-5149
Location

910 Cavalry Rd, Cumberland County, PA 17013

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 910 Cavalry St · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
3 Bedroom Home for Rent - New Construction! - This 3 bedroom 2 bedroom ranch home is for rent right by the Carlisle Fairgrounds! Everything is brand new in this home as it is all new construction. Some of the amenities include granite counter tops, 9' ceilings, eat in kitchen with large island, all stainless steel appliances, and more! Tenants to will pay all utilities such as water, sewer, trash, electric, and lawn care.

Rent: $1800/mo
Security Deposit: $1800
Application Fee: $35 (non-refundable)
www.neidlingerrentals.com/vacancies

(RLNE5653864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

