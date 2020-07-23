910 Cavalry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

3 Bedroom Home for Rent - New Construction! - This 3 bedroom 2 bedroom ranch home is for rent right by the Carlisle Fairgrounds! Everything is brand new in this home as it is all new construction. Some of the amenities include granite counter tops, 9' ceilings, eat in kitchen with large island, all stainless steel appliances, and more! Tenants to will pay all utilities such as water, sewer, trash, electric, and lawn care.



Rent: $1800/mo

Security Deposit: $1800

Application Fee: $35 (non-refundable)

www.neidlingerrentals.com/vacancies



(RLNE5653864)