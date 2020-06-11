All apartments in Cornwells Heights
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2278 Traylor Ave - 3

2278 Traylor Avenue · (215) 292-2080
Location

2278 Traylor Avenue, Cornwells Heights, PA 19020

Price and availability

Amenities

Property Amenities
AWESOME NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT. The three-story, 1 bedroom with a den with 1.bathroom. This apartment is located in a very quiet, desirable area with easy access to major roads (1-95, Woodhaven Rd, I-276). The unit is located exactly 1/2 mile from Cornwells Heights Park & Ride for easy public transit access into Center City Philadelphia (30 minute ride) or north to NYC. There are several grocery stores and malls (Franklin Mills & Neshaminy) within a 5 minute drive. Lovely and safe area for gorgeous neighborhood walking, biking, and running. This units features hardwood floors, tile and carpet throughout with an open floor plan. Beautiful living space with kitchen area, which offers gas oven, dishwasher, and large counter space with nice cabinets. Brand Coin operated Full sized washer Washer and drier located on lower level . This 2 bedroom is a really a nice size. The building consist of 6 total units with having 2 located on each level. This unit is on the second floor. We have wonderful tenants currently living in the building and have room for one more great tenant. Utilities that are included are water, sewer and Trash. . .. . ... Gas cooking which your monthly gas and electric bill averages 60 to 90 dollars. No Pets Allowed
Apartment is located in a very quiet, desirable area with easy access to major roads (1-95, Woodhaven Rd, I-276). The unit is located exactly 1/2 mile from Cornwells Heights Park & Ride for easy public transit access into Center City Philadelphia (30 minute ride) or north to NYC. There are several grocery stores and malls (Franklin Mills & Neshaminy) within a 5 minute drive. Lovely and safe area for gorgeous neighborhood walking, biking, and running. This units features hardwood floors, tile and carpet throughout with an open floor plan. Beautiful living space with kitchen area, which offers gas oven, dishwasher, and large counter space with nice cabinets. Brand Coin operated Full sized washer Washer and dryer located on lower level . This 1 bedroom is a really a nice size. The building consist of 6 total units with having 2 located on each level. This unit is on the second floor. We have wonderful tenants currently living in the building and have room for one more great tenant. Utilities that are included are water, sewer and Trash. . .. . ... Gas cooking which your monthly gas and electric bill averages 60 to 70 dollars. No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

