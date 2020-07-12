Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

268 Apartments for rent in Conshohocken, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Conshohocken apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
218 E Hector St Unit 1
218 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Gorgeous 2 BR/1.5 Bath Apartment in Conshohocken with 2 Parking Spots!! Absolutely ideal location in downtown Conshohocken. Walking distance to all the best restaurants and shops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
338 E HECTOR STREET
338 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
JUST LISTED 3 bedrooms in the heart of Conshohocken. Enjoy hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen with gas range downstairs. Brand new carpeting throughout the upper bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit for added convenience.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Grande at Riverview link to virtual tour: https://youtu.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
300 W ELM STREET
300 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll find fresh neutral paint

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
635 E. Hector St.
635 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1376 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 Car parking in Conshohocken - Available immediately! Spectacular 3 bedroom rental located in popular, Conshohocken with off-street parking! This property was completely renovated with all new finishes! Located within walking

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
319 East Hector Street
319 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in vibrant Conshohocken. Great location - walkable to everything conshy has to offer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
350 W ELM STREET
350 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1254 sqft
Welcome to the Grande at Riverview in heart of Conshohocken. This fantastic 2 bedroom and 2 full bath unit is almost 1300 sq ft and completely updated. As you enter you'll find the desirable open floor plan everyone wants.
Results within 1 mile of Conshohocken

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
246 MOOREHEAD AVE
246 Moorehead Avenue, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Delightful Farmhouse twin Style Home Situated On Corner Lot Complete With a Welcoming Front Porch. Large 1st Floor Including Living Rm, Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Beautifully Restored Hardwood Floors in Most areas of the Home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3659 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.
Results within 5 miles of Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
17 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
17 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,228
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
20 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
6 Units Available
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
City Guide for Conshohocken, PA

"Some of the residents of Conshohocken, PA are concerned because Kitty Foyle's father, in Christopher Morley's novel 'Kitty Foyle,' uses the name of their town as a swear word. Others think that it may help advertise the town. One thing is sure -- it makes a rattling good cuss-word." (New York Times Columnist)

Conshohocken is a place that is just as interesting as its name. What the name actually means is unclear and really depends on the pronunciation, so there are three contenders for the true Unami-Lenapi Delaware Indian meaning; "Elegant-ground-place," "Large-bowl-ground-place," or "Big-through-ground-place." All three names actually appropriately describe Conshy, as locals lovingly call the borough. Beautiful developments resulted in very elegant buildings and large interstate highways passing the town, making it a "big-through place." The Schuylkill river forms a large bowl at the bend where Conshohocken is situated. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Conshohocken, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Conshohocken apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

