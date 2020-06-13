53 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Collegeville, PA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
334-2R E MAIN ST #334-2R
334 E Main St, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
This is a second floor 1 bedroom unit ready for immediate occupancy. This unit is in a great location with easy access to shopping and public transportation. The Landlord will consider a pet with restrictions and additional rent for the pet.
Results within 1 mile of Collegeville

1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Collegeville
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.

1 Unit Available
2112 Foxmeadow Cir
2112 Foxmeadow Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Loft and Lots of Storage - Property Id: 120267 2112 Foxmeadow Circle Royersford PA Large 2nd floor unit in Montgomery brook Condo's Nonsmoking 2-Bedrooms with Loft and lots of storage 2 Full Baths Master

1 Unit Available
325 NORRIS HALL LANE
325 Norris Hall Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1445 sqft
BRAND New almost everything! New kitchen, new baths, fresh paint- really all has been done.

1 Unit Available
419 S PARK AVENUE
419 South Park Avenue, Audubon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom single-family home on 1/2 acre. This home has lots of great features. Finished basement, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, patio area, a large sunny deck, fenced-in yard, hardwood floors, and a front porch. Available now.

1 Unit Available
400 Meadowview Ln
400 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
940 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Roomy 2 Bed Condo - Property Id: 141295 Very nice spacious condo in a safe beautiful community. Minimum income $4000/ month. Minimum credit 675, co-signer welcome. Small non shedding mature dog considered.
Results within 10 miles of Collegeville
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
20 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
795 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
4 Units Available
Village Square
422 Main St, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments. Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments.
15 Units Available
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
15 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,035
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Collegeville, PA

Finding an apartment in Collegeville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

