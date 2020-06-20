Amenities

This Twin Single Family Home at 617 Belmont Street Coatesville, PA 19320 includes Backyard, New Appliances

Located in Coatesville City & Coatesville Area School District.

Bedrooms: 5

Bathroom: 2

Market Rent: $1295

Security Deposit: $1295

**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**



All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'



Special Amenities: Backyard, Basement

Heat: Oil - Hot Water: Electric

Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Oil for Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash billed by CPM

Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Electric Laundry Hookup

Accommodations: No Pets, Outside Smoking Only, Special Programs Considered



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.