All apartments in Coatesville
Find more places like 617 Belmont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coatesville, PA
/
617 Belmont Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:59 PM

617 Belmont Street

617 Belmont Street · (717) 921-4004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coatesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

617 Belmont Street, Coatesville, PA 19320

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.
https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/

This Twin Single Family Home at 617 Belmont Street Coatesville, PA 19320 includes Backyard, New Appliances
Located in Coatesville City & Coatesville Area School District.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathroom: 2
Market Rent: $1295
Security Deposit: $1295
**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**

All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'

Special Amenities: Backyard, Basement
Heat: Oil - Hot Water: Electric
Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Oil for Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash billed by CPM
Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Electric Laundry Hookup
Accommodations: No Pets, Outside Smoking Only, Special Programs Considered

SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ https://www.compass.property/available-rentals/ COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC ***WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Belmont Street have any available units?
617 Belmont Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 Belmont Street have?
Some of 617 Belmont Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Belmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 Belmont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Belmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 Belmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coatesville.
Does 617 Belmont Street offer parking?
No, 617 Belmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 617 Belmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Belmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Belmont Street have a pool?
No, 617 Belmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 Belmont Street have accessible units?
No, 617 Belmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Belmont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Belmont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Belmont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Belmont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 617 Belmont Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr
Coatesville, PA 19320

Similar Pages

Coatesville 2 BedroomsCoatesville Apartments with Balcony
Coatesville Apartments with GarageCoatesville Apartments with Parking
Coatesville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDChester, PAPottstown, PA
Bear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAMedia, PABoothwyn, PA
Beckett, NJAudubon, PAMillersville, PACarneys Point, NJLeola, PAShillington, PACollegeville, PANorth East, MDThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PAMorton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of PennsylvaniaUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity