20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan with 4 levels of liveable space! This immaculately maintained Home features Hardwood Floors on the First Floor, New Carpets in the basement, and Newer Windows. The Kitchen features a Center Island, Gas Cooking, 2 Refrigerators, Dishwasher, Eat-In Area and opens to the Family Room with Gas Fireplace. The Second Floor features the Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, spacious Master Bath with Double Vanity, free-standing Shower, separate Tub and an amazingly large Walk-in Closet. There are two more full sized Bedrooms with plenty of closet space on the second floor, a Hall Bath and also Laundry Facilities with Washer and Dryer. Just open the door to the Third Floor Loft or 4th Bedroom for even more space in this home! A Full Finished Walk-Out Basement with patio and tons of storage are great for large families. New High Efficiency Energy Star gas heating and air conditioning were installed in 2012 and a newer gas water heater in 2013. Why do lawn chores? Just move in and enjoy all the amenities Chesterbrook living and this lovely townhome have to offer. Located near Wilson Park, Valley Forge Park and many beautiful trails in Chesterbrook! Minutes to Trader Joe's, Wegmans, King of Prussia Mall and quick easy access to 202, 422, and 76! Plus, you are in the award winning Tredyffrin/Easttown School District!