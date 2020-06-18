All apartments in Chesterbrook
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE

20 Woodstream Drive · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Woodstream Drive, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2627 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan with 4 levels of liveable space! This immaculately maintained Home features Hardwood Floors on the First Floor, New Carpets in the basement, and Newer Windows. The Kitchen features a Center Island, Gas Cooking, 2 Refrigerators, Dishwasher, Eat-In Area and opens to the Family Room with Gas Fireplace. The Second Floor features the Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, spacious Master Bath with Double Vanity, free-standing Shower, separate Tub and an amazingly large Walk-in Closet. There are two more full sized Bedrooms with plenty of closet space on the second floor, a Hall Bath and also Laundry Facilities with Washer and Dryer. Just open the door to the Third Floor Loft or 4th Bedroom for even more space in this home! A Full Finished Walk-Out Basement with patio and tons of storage are great for large families. New High Efficiency Energy Star gas heating and air conditioning were installed in 2012 and a newer gas water heater in 2013. Why do lawn chores? Just move in and enjoy all the amenities Chesterbrook living and this lovely townhome have to offer. Located near Wilson Park, Valley Forge Park and many beautiful trails in Chesterbrook! Minutes to Trader Joe's, Wegmans, King of Prussia Mall and quick easy access to 202, 422, and 76! Plus, you are in the award winning Tredyffrin/Easttown School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE have any available units?
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE have?
Some of 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterbrook.
Does 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
