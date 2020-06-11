20 LE FORGE COURT

Amenities

Welcome to 20 Le Forge Ct, a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo in the beautiful Chesterbrook community. Enter into an open living room with wood burning fireplace and a large slider door that leads to a nice patio area with storage closet. A vast amount of natural lights flows in from the slider door too. The dining room offers plenty of room for your table and chairs. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room and offers extra storage space. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom with large vanity. The 2nd bedroom is big and has ample closet space as well. There is also a 2nd full bathroom off the hallway. No need to search for a parking spot as you have one dedicated parking spot and extra spots for your guests. Enjoy the low maintenance living which includes professional lawncare, landscaping, snow removal, sewer, and water. Conveniently located close to major access roads like RT. 202, 76, the PA Turnpike, Rt 252 and shopping centers including the super convenient Chesterbrook shopping center which is inside the neighborhood. No need to go far to get your dry cleaning done, catch a bite to eat at one of the many small restaurants, go to the bank, get your haircut, and more!