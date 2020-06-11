All apartments in Chesterbrook
Find more places like 20 LE FORGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterbrook, PA
/
20 LE FORGE COURT
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:29 PM

20 LE FORGE COURT

20 Le Forge Court · (610) 453-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterbrook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20 Le Forge Court, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to 20 Le Forge Ct, a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo in the beautiful Chesterbrook community. Enter into an open living room with wood burning fireplace and a large slider door that leads to a nice patio area with storage closet. A vast amount of natural lights flows in from the slider door too. The dining room offers plenty of room for your table and chairs. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room and offers extra storage space. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom with large vanity. The 2nd bedroom is big and has ample closet space as well. There is also a 2nd full bathroom off the hallway. No need to search for a parking spot as you have one dedicated parking spot and extra spots for your guests. Enjoy the low maintenance living which includes professional lawncare, landscaping, snow removal, sewer, and water. Conveniently located close to major access roads like RT. 202, 76, the PA Turnpike, Rt 252 and shopping centers including the super convenient Chesterbrook shopping center which is inside the neighborhood. No need to go far to get your dry cleaning done, catch a bite to eat at one of the many small restaurants, go to the bank, get your haircut, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 LE FORGE COURT have any available units?
20 LE FORGE COURT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 LE FORGE COURT have?
Some of 20 LE FORGE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 LE FORGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20 LE FORGE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 LE FORGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20 LE FORGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterbrook.
Does 20 LE FORGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 20 LE FORGE COURT does offer parking.
Does 20 LE FORGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 LE FORGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 LE FORGE COURT have a pool?
No, 20 LE FORGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 20 LE FORGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 20 LE FORGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20 LE FORGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 LE FORGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 LE FORGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 LE FORGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 LE FORGE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chesterbrook 2 BedroomsChesterbrook Apartments with Balcony
Chesterbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChesterbrook Apartments with Parking
Chesterbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PA
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAPaulsboro, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity