All apartments in Chesterbrook
Find more places like 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterbrook, PA
/
1023 WASHINGTON PL #23
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

1023 WASHINGTON PL #23

1023 Washington Place · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesterbrook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1023 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA 19087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Updated and convenient Chesterbrook 2Br, 2Ba second floor unit. Located in Eagles Ridge, this unit has updated appliances, open-concept kitchen with breakfast bar, renovated bathrooms, custom walk-in MBR closet, comfortable family room with sliders to deck, wood-burning fireplace, separate in-unit laundry room.Easy lifestyle, great location with access to 202 Corridor, PA turnpike, KofP shopping, restaurants, walking trails, VF National and Wilson Farm Park. No pets and no smoking please. Tenant responsible for monthly electricity, gas, cable/internet, insurance, sewer (approx $250/yr per Tredyffrin twp). First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing.Pictures were taken prior to last tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 have any available units?
1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 have?
Some of 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 currently offering any rent specials?
1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 pet-friendly?
No, 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterbrook.
Does 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 offer parking?
Yes, 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 does offer parking.
Does 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 have a pool?
No, 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 does not have a pool.
Does 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 have accessible units?
No, 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1023 WASHINGTON PL #23?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chesterbrook 2 BedroomsChesterbrook Apartments with Balcony
Chesterbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChesterbrook Apartments with Parking
Chesterbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PA
Royersford, PANew Castle, DEKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAPaulsboro, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity