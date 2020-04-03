1023 WASHINGTON PL #23

Amenities

Updated and convenient Chesterbrook 2Br, 2Ba second floor unit. Located in Eagles Ridge, this unit has updated appliances, open-concept kitchen with breakfast bar, renovated bathrooms, custom walk-in MBR closet, comfortable family room with sliders to deck, wood-burning fireplace, separate in-unit laundry room.Easy lifestyle, great location with access to 202 Corridor, PA turnpike, KofP shopping, restaurants, walking trails, VF National and Wilson Farm Park. No pets and no smoking please. Tenant responsible for monthly electricity, gas, cable/internet, insurance, sewer (approx $250/yr per Tredyffrin twp). First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing.Pictures were taken prior to last tenant move-in.