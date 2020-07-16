All apartments in Chester County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:37 PM

943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE

943 Fairview Avenue · (610) 687-2900
Location

943 Fairview Avenue, Chester County, PA 19087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming farmhouse-style home for rent in Wayne! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property offers a combination of old world charm with modern amenities. The main level features multiple living areas including a heated sunroom/family room, living room, dining room and kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has counter seating, updated range and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and abundant cabinet space. There is a full bath with stall shower & mudroom area just off of the kitchen on the main level. A large deck overlooks the private fully fenced backyard, providing the perfect entertaining space. Outdoor garden shed included plus driveway parking for multiple cars. Vintage hardwood flooring in many rooms; brand NEW central air & gas heating. This charming home is located on a quiet street within award winning T/E school district. Just 1 mile to the town center of Wayne, the Paoli-Thorndale train line to center city Philadelphia and major highway routes. Please note this property is NOT approved for student housing. Fantastic value in PA's #1 rated Tredyffrin-Easttown school district! Landlord prefers 24 mo lease or long-term tenant. Tenants responsible for utilities, trash, lawn care & snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
