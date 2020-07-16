943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming farmhouse-style home for rent in Wayne! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property offers a combination of old world charm with modern amenities. The main level features multiple living areas including a heated sunroom/family room, living room, dining room and kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has counter seating, updated range and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and abundant cabinet space. There is a full bath with stall shower & mudroom area just off of the kitchen on the main level. A large deck overlooks the private fully fenced backyard, providing the perfect entertaining space. Outdoor garden shed included plus driveway parking for multiple cars. Vintage hardwood flooring in many rooms; brand NEW central air & gas heating. This charming home is located on a quiet street within award winning T/E school district. Just 1 mile to the town center of Wayne, the Paoli-Thorndale train line to center city Philadelphia and major highway routes. Please note this property is NOT approved for student housing. Fantastic value in PA's #1 rated Tredyffrin-Easttown school district! Landlord prefers 24 mo lease or long-term tenant. Tenants responsible for utilities, trash, lawn care & snow removal.