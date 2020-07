Amenities

60 Balmoral Available 08/01/20 - Great location close to Wilmington and West Chester. This home is one of the largest twin models in the neighborhood situated on a great lot. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, family room with fireplace with access to deck. Beautiful kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and a breakfast nook. The master bath features a soaking tub and stall shower. All this and more in the "award winning" Kennett School District



