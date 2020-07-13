All apartments in Chalfont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:01 PM

Heritage Pointe

Open Now until 5pm
414 Dover Drive · (567) 268-5285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA 18914

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 224 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Pointe.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
e-payments
Welcome to Heritage Pointe, a luxurious, exclusive community with 32 pet friendly Chalfont apartment townhome rentals in a beautiful location just off New Galena Road. Heritage Pointe in Bucks County features spacious one, two, and three, bedroom garage townhomes. Heritage Pointe provides the freedom and flexibility of large floor plans in apartment homes that offer up to 1,893 square feet of elegance and comfort. If you are looking for pet friendly townhome apartments for rent in Chalfont, PA, you owe it to yourself to tour one of our spacious townhome rentals.\n\nOne car attached garages with remote entry are included with each of our floor plans. Residents of our Chalfont, PA apartment townhome rentals will also appreciate the gas fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage space, hardwood style floors and patios/porches. Other special features include gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliance packages, breakfast bars, full-size heavy duty washers and dryers, designer tile bathrooms and oversized closets.\n\nThis luxurious, pet friendly Chalfont townhome community is located within the prestigious Central Bucks School District, one of the best in the state. Heritage Pointes Chalfont townhome apartment rentals offer peaceful, lushly landscaped grounds tucked just 5 minutes away from major connecting PA routes 309, 202, and 152 giving you access to numerous area attractions.\n\nAlso included in our monthly rental rate are landscaping and lawn maintenance, individual curbside trash pickup and 24-hour emergency maintenance/repairs. Looking for luxurious Chalfont townhome apartments for rent?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250.00 Reservation fee applied to security deposit at move in
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Pointe have any available units?
Heritage Pointe has 2 units available starting at $1,960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heritage Pointe have?
Some of Heritage Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Pointe offers parking.
Does Heritage Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Pointe have a pool?
No, Heritage Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Heritage Pointe have accessible units?
No, Heritage Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Pointe has units with air conditioning.
