Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system e-payments

Welcome to Heritage Pointe, a luxurious, exclusive community with 32 pet friendly Chalfont apartment townhome rentals in a beautiful location just off New Galena Road. Heritage Pointe in Bucks County features spacious one, two, and three, bedroom garage townhomes. Heritage Pointe provides the freedom and flexibility of large floor plans in apartment homes that offer up to 1,893 square feet of elegance and comfort. If you are looking for pet friendly townhome apartments for rent in Chalfont, PA, you owe it to yourself to tour one of our spacious townhome rentals.



One car attached garages with remote entry are included with each of our floor plans. Residents of our Chalfont, PA apartment townhome rentals will also appreciate the gas fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage space, hardwood style floors and patios/porches. Other special features include gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliance packages, breakfast bars, full-size heavy duty washers and dryers, designer tile bathrooms and oversized closets.



This luxurious, pet friendly Chalfont townhome community is located within the prestigious Central Bucks School District, one of the best in the state. Heritage Pointes Chalfont townhome apartment rentals offer peaceful, lushly landscaped grounds tucked just 5 minutes away from major connecting PA routes 309, 202, and 152 giving you access to numerous area attractions.



Also included in our monthly rental rate are landscaping and lawn maintenance, individual curbside trash pickup and 24-hour emergency maintenance/repairs. Looking for luxurious Chalfont townhome apartments for rent?