15 Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA with hardwood floors
1 of 8
1 of 48
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 6
If you were under the impression that Camp Hill's name came from a deep historical foundation, you'd actually be surprised to find out it came about due to a squabble in a church. As legend would have it, during the midst of a church split in the early days, one "camp" began to meet outdoors on a certain hill.
Camp Hill is a stone's throw away from Pennsylvania's state capital, Harrisburg. Topping out at a population of 7,888 (2010 U.S. Census data), the city lies just two miles southwest of Harrisburg's center. Like most of Pennsylvania, its housing stock is somewhat older, as the majority of the total available units of housing were built prior to 1940. Camp Hill is home headquarters to one of the largest drugstore companies on the East Coast, Rite-Aid. In fact, Rite Aid is considered to be the one of the three largest drug companies in the United States. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camp Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.