Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camp Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
8 South 16th Street
8 South 16th Street, Camp Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Conveniently located in Camp Hill. Nice living room and kitchen. Great yard for entertaining. Come check it out today. Coming Soon! $1500/mo. Available August 1st. Scheduling appointments week of 7/20.
Results within 1 mile of Camp Hill

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Lemoyne
17 WESTWIND DRIVE
17 Westwind Drive, Lemoyne, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
7079 sqft
Stunning home with over 7,000 SF of living space available in White Oaks, West Shore Schools! Private, wooded back yard and unbeatable location, convenient 5 minute drive to get to the East shore.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Hill

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Alison Hill
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Wormleysburg
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SW exposure SUNNY 2 Bdr / 1 bath FABULOUS West Shore Riverfront location across from Dukes & 2 other restaurants riverfront & senators @ CITY ISLAND‼️‼️ SW exposure SUNNY 2 Bdr / 1 bath FABULOUS West Shore Riverfront location across from Dukes & 2

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 3
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$875
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
New renovation! Large, third floor, studio apartment featuring a separate, full kitchen with large bath, generous closet space and on site washer/dryer. Wood floors, dishwasher, garbage disposal and security system.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 312
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
Bright, spacious lofted one bedroom apartment in the historic Simon Cameron Apartment building. This three story apartment features a 2nd floor den/office/spare bedroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R
1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Hill
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

Last updated July 6 at 12:39 PM
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
26 ASHBURG DRIVE
26 Ashburg Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1592 sqft
Already an approved rental application. Working on to be executed a lease. Not show anymore.

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Steelton
663 North 2nd Street
663 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1109 sqft
Fully remodeled detached home with detached garage in Central Dauphin schools is ready for it's new tenant! Call today!

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
691 GARDEN DRIVE
691 Garden Drive, Dauphin County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
6696 sqft
Available now! Cozy small 2 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Newer refrigerator and electric range was recently installed! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $895/month plus electric.
City Guide for Camp Hill, PA

If you were under the impression that Camp Hill's name came from a deep historical foundation, you'd actually be surprised to find out it came about due to a squabble in a church. As legend would have it, during the midst of a church split in the early days, one "camp" began to meet outdoors on a certain hill.

Camp Hill is a stone's throw away from Pennsylvania's state capital, Harrisburg. Topping out at a population of 7,888 (2010 U.S. Census data), the city lies just two miles southwest of Harrisburg's center. Like most of Pennsylvania, its housing stock is somewhat older, as the majority of the total available units of housing were built prior to 1940. Camp Hill is home headquarters to one of the largest drugstore companies on the East Coast, Rite-Aid. In fact, Rite Aid is considered to be the one of the three largest drug companies in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Camp Hill, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Camp Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

