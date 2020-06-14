/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Hill
18 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
763 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2418 State Street 6
2418 State Street, Penbrook, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Unit 6 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor studio apartment with balcony. - Property Id: 180099 Small 2nd floor studio with wood floors and updated tile. The heat is electric and there is a wall gas heater. The stove is gas.
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.
Capital District
1 Unit Available
215 BRIGGS STREET
215 Briggs Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
589 sqft
This 1 bed/1 bath apartment is located on the first floor and is in a great historic section of Harrisburg! Contact us today!
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
231 STATE ST.
231 State Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
604 sqft
This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars,
Results within 10 miles of Camp Hill
3 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$821
579 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
19 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Colonial Park
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Progress
1 Unit Available
3586 Marshfield Rd
3586 Marshfield Road, Progress, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
this beautiful home. Private fenced in back yard with shed. extra storage in the back. Minutes from highways and the city.contact me Via Email with apartment address : { landhome930@gmail.com } (RLNE5858466)
1 Unit Available
691 GARDEN DRIVE
691 Garden Drive, Dauphin County, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
6696 sqft
Available now! Cozy small 1 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Brand new refrigerator just was ordered! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $725/month plus electric.
