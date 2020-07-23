Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Camp Hill provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest...

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2030 Clarendon St
2030 Clarendon Street, Camp Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1408 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Camp hill home with yard space! - Property Id: 325113 Updated 3 bedroom home in desirable location! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
8 South 16th Street
8 South 16th Street, Camp Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Conveniently located in Camp Hill. Nice living room and kitchen. Great yard for entertaining. Come check it out today. Coming Soon! $1500/mo. Available August 1st. Scheduling appointments week of 7/20.
Results within 1 mile of Camp Hill

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Lemoyne
17 WESTWIND DRIVE
17 Westwind Drive, Lemoyne, PA
Stunning home with over 7,000 SF of living space available in White Oaks, West Shore Schools! Private, wooded back yard and unbeatable location, convenient 5 minute drive to get to the East shore.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Hill
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Steelton
43 S 3rd St
43 South 3rd Street, Steelton, PA
Available 07/23/20 5 Bedroom Home, Fully Updated & New Appliances - Property Id: 320073 Fully Remodeled 5 Bedroom Home Available. New Floors & Paint throughout the home. No Utilities included, Tenant is responsible for water, electric & gas.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1917 Green St
1917 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2008 sqft
Spacious Midtown 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Enjoy the luxury of Midtown living with plenty of outdoor space! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features an updated kitchen, 1st floor powder room and ample closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Alison Hill
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
452 STONEHEDGE LANE
452 Stonehedge Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
3 bed 3 bath, one car garage town house in Mechanicsburg Area schools, one month security deposit for good credit scores, pet fee extra, HOA fee is included in the rent, Sewer and Trash fee is additional $55 a month

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
432 MAYWOOD COURT
432 Maywood Court, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2070 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bed & 2.5 bath townhouse available at Hampden Township's premium community Silver Creek with 2070 sq ft above ground level and 700 sq ft unfinished basement.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD
5106 Erbs Bridge Road, Cumberland County, PA
Experience a creekside lifestyle while being in the heart of sought after Hampden Township and Cumberland Valley School District. Easy access to all major highways as well as grocery stores and restaurants.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.

1 of 14

Last updated May 27 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Hill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 6 at 12:39 PM
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3725 Derry St
3725 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1210 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful charming early 1920's custom townhouse with stained glass windows available on Derry St. in Central Dauphin S.D. New kitchen,freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with new flooring, and unfinished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
220 SHAW STREET
220 Shaw Street, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS WALDEN TOWNE close to the center of towne for easy walking to shopping, dining, gym etc!!! Step inside and discover gleaming hardwoods throughout, custom built-ins around the gas fireplace, modern chef's kitchen open to family

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
26 ASHBURG DRIVE
26 Ashburg Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1592 sqft
Already an approved rental application. Working on to be executed a lease. Not show anymore.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Steelton
663 North 2nd Street
663 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1109 sqft
Fully remodeled detached home with detached garage in Central Dauphin schools is ready for it's new tenant! Call today!

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Marysville
326 FRONT STREET
326 Front Street, Marysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1424 sqft
Well kept 2 story Victorian house and large lot just minutes off of 81 & 11/15. 3 very spacious bedrooms, one with a 2nd floor balcony, wrap around porch on the 1st level.
City Guide for Camp Hill, PA

If you were under the impression that Camp Hill's name came from a deep historical foundation, you'd actually be surprised to find out it came about due to a squabble in a church. As legend would have it, during the midst of a church split in the early days, one "camp" began to meet outdoors on a certain hill.

Camp Hill is a stone's throw away from Pennsylvania's state capital, Harrisburg. Topping out at a population of 7,888 (2010 U.S. Census data), the city lies just two miles southwest of Harrisburg's center. Like most of Pennsylvania, its housing stock is somewhat older, as the majority of the total available units of housing were built prior to 1940. Camp Hill is home headquarters to one of the largest drugstore companies on the East Coast, Rite-Aid. In fact, Rite Aid is considered to be the one of the three largest drug companies in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Camp Hill, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Camp Hill provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Camp Hill. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

