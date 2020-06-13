Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

243 Apartments for rent in Broomall, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1 LAWRENCE ROAD
1 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
993 sqft
Ready to move in 2nd floor Condo. Large Living Room with sliders to balcony that looks over the courtyard. Dining Area opens into the Kitchen, with newer refrigerator and electric cooking. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Broomall

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haverford
1 Unit Available
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Broomall
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Wynnewood
24 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
$
4 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
Yeadon
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
22 School Ln 1
22 School Ln, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bdm Apt Downtown Ardmore, Central A/C - Property Id: 108806 AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2019, Ready for School Yr 2019-2020, Lower Merion School District CENTRAL AIR, BIG WRAPPED AROUND PORCH, off street parking! Come

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
129 Ardmore Ave.
129 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - Great Ardmore Location! - This recently renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath house is now available, with a convenient location in Ardmore.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
227 LINWOOD AVENUE
227 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2190 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath, 1st Floor Apartment. Large Living Room/Dining Room with sliders that open onto rear deck. Shared Laundry in basement. Great location.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
120 ELM AVENUE
120 Elm Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1168 sqft
Charming Ardmore Twin. Spacious living and dining room. Off Street Parking. Fenced back yard with deck. Fireplace is non-working. Great location.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
225 BROOK STREET
225 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Broomall, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Broomall renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

