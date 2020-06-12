/
2 bedroom apartments
177 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broomall, PA
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
1 LAWRENCE ROAD
1 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
993 sqft
Ready to move in 2nd floor Condo. Large Living Room with sliders to balcony that looks over the courtyard. Dining Area opens into the Kitchen, with newer refrigerator and electric cooking. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
301 N STATE ROAD
301 State Road, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Welcome to Rolling Green Apartments! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath recently renovated, available immediately! Washer/dryer located in lower level and each unit has additional private storage.
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Wynnewood
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Haverford
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Bryn Mawr
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1263 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Bryn Mawr
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Ardmore
22 School Ln 2
22 School Lane, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Mainline Stunning 2 Bdrm Downtown Ardmore - Property Id: 112343 Come enjoy Main Line living in one of the most sought after locations! This beautiful 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment is located in downtown Ardmore, yet quite
Ardmore
22 School Ln 1
22 School Ln, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bdm Apt Downtown Ardmore, Central A/C - Property Id: 108806 AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2019, Ready for School Yr 2019-2020, Lower Merion School District CENTRAL AIR, BIG WRAPPED AROUND PORCH, off street parking! Come
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
111 PLANT AVENUE
111 Plant Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Brick town home in Wayne. Great location walking distance to Wayne Train Station and Shopping district. Interior features Large living room, formal dining room, and galley kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath, basement and 1 car built-in garage.
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.
Wynnewood
922 DELMONT DRIVE
922 Delmont Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
Sunny and bright single home with open floor plan Living room and Dining room with beutiful hard wood floors.
