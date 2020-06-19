Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! - SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com



TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.com/inventory



Offered by: ELITE Rental Properties Inc. (855) 535-4833 x1



*PROPERTY INFORMATION*

-PROPERTY STATUS: For Rent Only

-ADDRESS: 2033 Sproul Road Broomall, PA 19008

-UNIT TYPE: SFR 3+1

-RENTAL SPECIALS: Non-refundable application fee is refunded if you are accepted and move-in within 30 days*. If credit score for each applicant is greater than 800 or above, total move-in costs are reduced*.

-MONTHLY RENT: $1,700

-MOVE-COSTS: Typically, three (3) times the monthly rent depending on credit

-MINIMUM LEASE TERM: Through May 31st 2021

-HEATING: Heat Pump Electric

-AIR CONDITIONING: Central

-LAUNDRY: Hook-ups in basement

-PARKING: Five (5) off-street

-UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



*LANDLORD'S RENTAL REQUIREMENTS*

EVERYONE AGE 18 OR OVER MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING:

-COMBINED MONTHLY NET INCOME: Three (3) times the monthly rent in documented monthly net income

-MIN. CREDIT SCORE: 650

-MAX. IN COLLECTIONS: $0

-PET OCCUPANTS: Cats and small dogs (under 22 lbs) welcome. Up two (2) pet occupants. Fees may apply.

-SMOKING: Not Allowed

- SECTION 8/SUBSIDYS: Not Accepted

- CO-SIGNERS/GUARANTORS: Not Accepted



*NEARBY*

Lawrence Park Shopping Center, Newtown Square, Media, Springfield



*CONSUMER NOTICE*

As per Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission requirements, ELITE Rental Properties Inc. is hereby informing you that we represent the Landlord as its agent. ELITE Rental Properties Inc. does not represent any other person other than the Landlord.



*DISCLAIMER*

Any and all information provided is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. It is up to the individual to conduct their own due diligence to ensure the information provided is accurate.



(RLNE5715342)