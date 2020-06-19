All apartments in Broomall
Location

2033 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA 19008

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2033 Sproul Road · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! - SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com

TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.com/inventory

Offered by: ELITE Rental Properties Inc. (855) 535-4833 x1

SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD!

*PROPERTY INFORMATION*
-PROPERTY STATUS: For Rent Only
-ADDRESS: 2033 Sproul Road Broomall, PA 19008
-UNIT TYPE: SFR 3+1
-RENTAL SPECIALS: Non-refundable application fee is refunded if you are accepted and move-in within 30 days*. If credit score for each applicant is greater than 800 or above, total move-in costs are reduced*.
-MONTHLY RENT: $1,700
-MOVE-COSTS: Typically, three (3) times the monthly rent depending on credit
-MINIMUM LEASE TERM: Through May 31st 2021
-HEATING: Heat Pump Electric
-AIR CONDITIONING: Central
-LAUNDRY: Hook-ups in basement
-PARKING: Five (5) off-street
-UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com

TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.com/inventory

*LANDLORD'S RENTAL REQUIREMENTS*
EVERYONE AGE 18 OR OVER MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
-COMBINED MONTHLY NET INCOME: Three (3) times the monthly rent in documented monthly net income
-MIN. CREDIT SCORE: 650
-MAX. IN COLLECTIONS: $0
-PET OCCUPANTS: Cats and small dogs (under 22 lbs) welcome. Up two (2) pet occupants. Fees may apply.
-SMOKING: Not Allowed
- SECTION 8/SUBSIDYS: Not Accepted
- CO-SIGNERS/GUARANTORS: Not Accepted

*NEARBY*
Lawrence Park Shopping Center, Newtown Square, Media, Springfield

*CONSUMER NOTICE*
As per Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission requirements, ELITE Rental Properties Inc. is hereby informing you that we represent the Landlord as its agent. ELITE Rental Properties Inc. does not represent any other person other than the Landlord.

*DISCLAIMER*
Any and all information provided is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. It is up to the individual to conduct their own due diligence to ensure the information provided is accurate.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com

TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.com/inventory

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

