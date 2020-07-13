/
apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA with pool
Trexlertown
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Results within 1 mile of Breinigsville
Trexlertown
7628 Brandywine Circle
7628 Brandywine Circle, Trexlertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1998 sqft
Come see this end unit townhome in trexler Village! Featuring hardwood floors , fireplace in living room, modern kitchen that leads to the back deck, half bath, and 1 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Ancient Oaks
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1220 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Alburtis
108 South Main
108 S Main St, Alburtis, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
334 sqft
Located just South of Route 222 & Route 100, 15 minutes from I 78 and Pa. Turnpike & route 309, in the quite community of Alburtis is the Alburtis Hotel and Lodge. Featuring 23 units, including 7 New Apartments, 3-1 bd. & 4-2 bd.
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
46 East Normal Avenue - 53
46 East Normal Avenue, Kutztown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
824 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 bad apartment on the 3rd floor, the apartment comes furnished as you see in the pictures, furniture can be removed prior to move in. High speed Internet and basic cable are included in the rent.
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.
Emmaus
1204 Little Lehigh Drive South
1204 Little Lehigh Drive South, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1845 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Ranch home in a lovely quaint neighborhood. - Property Id: 319731 Beautifully landscaped ranch home in a desirable school district, close to shopping, major highways and 3 miles from a major hospital. 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths.
