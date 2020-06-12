/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
8514 Gateway Road
8514 Gateway Rd, Breinigsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1946 sqft
This delightful home has a unique floor plan w/lovely French window. The 1st floor family/bonus room opens to a back yard patio. Very economical, energy efficient gas heat, hot water & cooking, plus central air.
1 of 34
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
1519 Needles Lane
1519 Needles Lane, Breinigsville, PA
5 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms in Breinigsville - Spacious and nearly brand new Parkland Home in Beautiful Whispering Farms now available! Formal Living and dining room, large modern kitchen, 2 story family room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Breinigsville
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9020 Schantz Road
9020 Schantz Road, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2430 sqft
Built in 1854, this gorgeous stone Farmhouse is full of character! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Downstairs bath has sauna! Hardwood floors. New waterproof vinyl wood look flooring in kitchen and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5155 Dogwood Trail
5155 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1857 sqft
5155 Dogwood Trail Available 07/01/20 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE! - Don't miss this opportunity to live in Parkland School District!.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5227 Chandler Way
5227 Chandler Way, Lehigh County, PA
Spacious Townhome at the Vistas at Green Hills - Spacious Townhome at the Vistas at Green Hills with over 2,000 sq.ft of living space includes 3/4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room, dining room, and family room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Snapdragon Way
231 Snapdragon Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
231 Snapdragon Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
477 Celandine Drive
477 Celandine Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2402 sqft
A must see Parkland school district 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhouse for rent.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2898 Sequoia Drive
2898 Sequoia Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Immaculate East Penn townhome in Penns West! Featuring an open concept living room and dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with hardwood floors , and family room in finished basement with 1/2 bath! Three spacious bedrooms upstairs , 2 car garage ,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful townhome in East Penn School District. 1st Floor Features living room, dining room combo with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylight. 1st-floor master suite &powder room.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3422 Mckeever Road
3422 Mckeever Road, Lehigh County, PA
Over 4000 of the total finished space. First Floor featuring Lovely formal living rm and dining rm. Spacious family rm with bay windows, fireplace and cathedral ceiling.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Hemming Way
1889 Hemming Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1924 sqft
Beautiful Parkland townhome has everything you want in a rental! Featuring an open and contemporary layout with large rooms drenched with sunlight from over sized windows. Modern kitchen and baths, 3 bedrooms, basement for storage, and 1 car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5828 Meadow Drive
5828 Meadow Drive, Lehigh County, PA
Wonderful 5 Bd, 2.5 Bth Parkland Home! FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE and 4 bedrooms upstairs! A lovely 2-story foyer greets you as you enter. There is a formal Living Room with a wall of windows and a spacious formal dining room.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
20 W SMITH STREET
20 West Smith Street, Topton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
Welcome to 20 Smith Street in the lovely Borough of Topton! The home is across the street from the Topton Borough Park and near Brandywine Heights Elementary School.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5127 Dogwood Trail
5127 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1956 sqft
5127 Dogwood Trail Available 05/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Parkland School District - This Parkland townhouse was built in 2014 and has numerous upgrades.
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
31 North 3rd Street
31 North 3rd Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Very Large 3 Bedroom Home Available for Rent in EMMAUS! - This 2nd floor rental property has just been completely renovated! This expansive apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, rear rooftop deck, family room and bedroom! On the 3rd
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3737 Trexler Boulevard
3737 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
Be the first to live in this beautifully renovated home overlooking Allentown Municipal Golf Course. The views are amazing! This home offers a flexible floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, two fireplaces and so much more.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Dorneyville
1 Unit Available
3712 Crest View Drive
3712 Crest View Drive, Dorneyville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Updated contemporary in great neighborhood, close to everything, minutes to Lehigh Valley Hospital, interstates and Parkland school district.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3322 West Highland Street
3322 West Highland Street, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Cape Cod nestled in one of the best neighborhoods Parkland Schools have to offer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
8 South 4th Street
8 South 4th Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments available all with HEAT INCLUDED and available for immediate occupancy. The property is located in the ever desirable Emmaus Borough historic business district.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Trexler Park
1 Unit Available
3830 Trexler Boulevard
3830 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1604 sqft
Super setting for this Parkland ranch home, with covered rear porch, overlooking the 14th fairway of Allentown Municipal Golf Course. This three bedroom home offers hardwood floors and has been freshly painted throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
RAUB Area
1 Unit Available
214 South 16Th Street
214 South 16th Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2042 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2nd floor unit for rent in beautiful Allentown neighborhood. Large **3 Bedroom 1 FULL Bath. This oversized apartment has been freshly updated and ready for its new tenant. Laundry in unit! GAS HEAT. Tenants pay all utilities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Alton Park
1 Unit Available
2904 Moravian Ave
2904 Moravian Avenue, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1004 sqft
Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown. Please read this whole listing as it will answer most of your questions and there is a link to schedule an appointment. **Please note...we do NOT post on Craigslist.
Similar Pages
Breinigsville 1 BedroomsBreinigsville 2 BedroomsBreinigsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBreinigsville 3 BedroomsBreinigsville Apartments with Balcony
Breinigsville Apartments with GarageBreinigsville Apartments with GymBreinigsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBreinigsville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPottstown, PA
Doylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PA