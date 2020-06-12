/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Trexlertown
10 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Ancient Oaks
12 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Emmaus
5 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Lehigh Parkway
4 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1162 sqft
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
46 East Normal Avenue
46 East Normal Avenue, Kutztown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
721 sqft
"Danes Run Apartments" is a 3 story building on the outskirts of Kutztown, PA, right along the Saucony Creek. Both bedrooms have their own heating and A/C. Kitchen has built in microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Muhlenberg
1 Unit Available
2242 West Tilghman Street
2242 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
Spacious second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo for rent in the heart of Allentown's West End complete with your very own private balcony and designated off street parking space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes
Similar Pages
Breinigsville 1 BedroomsBreinigsville 2 BedroomsBreinigsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBreinigsville 3 BedroomsBreinigsville Apartments with Balcony
Breinigsville Apartments with GarageBreinigsville Apartments with GymBreinigsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBreinigsville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPottstown, PA
Doylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PA