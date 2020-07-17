All apartments in Beaver County
179 Edgewater Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

179 Edgewater Dr

179 Edgewater Drive · (412) 347-6244
Location

179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA 15061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RECEIVE HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION, A VALUE OF $1050! Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light. 3 bedrooms on upper level, each with a ceiling fan. Master bath has double sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. There is another full bath on this level. The lower level provides a family room, another full bath, a large storage closet and a laundry closet. A large garage and utility room are accessible from this level. Gorgeous deck in the rear tops off this beauty. Contact us today to lease this home.

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Edgewater Dr have any available units?
179 Edgewater Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179 Edgewater Dr have?
Some of 179 Edgewater Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Edgewater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
179 Edgewater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Edgewater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Edgewater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 179 Edgewater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 179 Edgewater Dr offers parking.
Does 179 Edgewater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Edgewater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Edgewater Dr have a pool?
No, 179 Edgewater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 179 Edgewater Dr have accessible units?
No, 179 Edgewater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Edgewater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Edgewater Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Edgewater Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Edgewater Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
