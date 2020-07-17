179 Edgewater Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

RECEIVE HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION, A VALUE OF $1050! Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light. 3 bedrooms on upper level, each with a ceiling fan. Master bath has double sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. There is another full bath on this level. The lower level provides a family room, another full bath, a large storage closet and a laundry closet. A large garage and utility room are accessible from this level. Gorgeous deck in the rear tops off this beauty. Contact us today to lease this home.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)