Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM
8 Apartments For Rent Near Robert Morris University
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
63 Units Available
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
9 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1100-1 College Park Drive
1100 College Park Dr, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
741 sqft
Moon Township - 2 Bedroom ground floor unit in Fox Hollow Community - Includes gas, water, sewage, and parking.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
414 College Park
414 College Park Dr, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2-bedroom unit available in August 2020! The rent INCLUDES water, trash, and sewage! The main floor has the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7132 Sanlin Dr
7132 Sanlin Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Condo in Quiet Complex - Property Id: 317536 Centrally located :Robert Morris University, Walmart, Moon park(200 acres) are with in 1 mile radius IT clients like Service link, Fedex are with in 1.
