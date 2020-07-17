108 Sawyer

Amenities

Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den. Laundry in basement, off street parking via gravel driveway, plus one (1) car integral garage. The bathroom was recently remodeled. Kitchen is bright and clean with updated cabinets. Spacious living room has hardwood floor, and bedrooms are carpeted. This home is ready for move in.



VIRTUAL TOUR:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b630b498-1ba3-42f9-baea-456f2fd22d75?setAttribution=mls&wl=true



No Dogs Allowed



