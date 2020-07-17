All apartments in Beaver County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

108 Sawyer

108 Sawyer Drive · (724) 375-7762
Location

108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA 15001

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Sawyer · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den. Laundry in basement, off street parking via gravel driveway, plus one (1) car integral garage. The bathroom was recently remodeled. Kitchen is bright and clean with updated cabinets. Spacious living room has hardwood floor, and bedrooms are carpeted. This home is ready for move in.

VIRTUAL TOUR:
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b630b498-1ba3-42f9-baea-456f2fd22d75?setAttribution=mls&wl=true

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3189708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Sawyer have any available units?
108 Sawyer has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Sawyer have?
Some of 108 Sawyer's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Sawyer currently offering any rent specials?
108 Sawyer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Sawyer pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Sawyer is pet friendly.
Does 108 Sawyer offer parking?
Yes, 108 Sawyer offers parking.
Does 108 Sawyer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Sawyer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Sawyer have a pool?
No, 108 Sawyer does not have a pool.
Does 108 Sawyer have accessible units?
No, 108 Sawyer does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Sawyer have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Sawyer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Sawyer have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Sawyer does not have units with air conditioning.
