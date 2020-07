Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking

Second floor condo for rent in Bath View Condos with elevator access, secured entrance and open courtyard. This 2 bedroom condo features a living room with hardwood floors and sliding door to your own balcony, modern kitchen with granite counters, all appliances including washer and dryer, and large pantry. Master bedroom has double closets and access to the bathroom.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.