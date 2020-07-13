/
pet friendly apartments
96 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Audubon, PA
Last updated July 9 at 02:17pm
3 Units Available
Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, fully-equipped eat-in kitchens, dishwashers in select units and heat and hot water included. Located only 100 minutes from King of Prussia Mall.
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,479
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
33 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,380
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
31 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,544
1221 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,150
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
43 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,365
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
151 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes
Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Bluebuff Rd
422 Blue Bluff Road, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Upper Merion 3 bedroom rancher with central air $2000/month - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher located on a cul-de-sac featuring many upgrades throughout. Convenient to KOP Mall, trains, Schuykill River trail, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 W Spruce St
229 West Spruce Street, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1004 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. To fill out an application visit www.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
242 E Minor
242 Minor St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Norristown - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
315 DRUMMERS LANE
315 Drummers Lane, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
819 sqft
Welcome to this lovely 1st floor condo in the Morgan Building of the Glenhardie Community. Freshly painted, LVT flooring and Ceramic tile throughout. All neutral d~cor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1215 Astor St
1215 Astor Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Norristown with large private garage! The main level features a large family room with gorgeous hardwood floors and decorative fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Third Street
122 3rd Street, Bridgeport, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1392 sqft
4 Bedroom End Unit Row Home Available Now in Bridgeport, PA. - Move-in ready! This End of row unit, Complete with 4 bedrooms, 1 Bath is the perfect place to call home.
