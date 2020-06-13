Apartment List
/
PA
/
ambridge
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Ambridge, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
1068 Beaver Road
1068 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1224 sqft
Large, beautiful, newly renovated home! Available for rent ASAP 1,224 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Ambridge

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.
Results within 5 miles of Ambridge
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
56 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 College Park Drive
203 College Park Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
203 College Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Moon Township - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Fox Hollow - 203 College Park Drive is located in the Fox Hollow Condominium plan in Moon Township.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.
Results within 10 miles of Ambridge
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Maple Street Extension Unit A
1204 Maple Street Ext, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$860
This unit features easy front access, a large parking lot, 2 bedrooms, one bathroom and a good sized living room. HIGHLIGHTS - There is a walk out basement to the large level back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Hawthorne Dr
219 Hawthorne Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BR/ 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Oakdale.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1123 4th Street
1123 4th Street, Beaver, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home with 3 car garage, and Basement game room! - Conveniently located to downtown Beaver, this home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with fenced in backyard AND Central Air! It also has a 3 car garage, lots of storage and a basement

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Anna Mae Drive
2203 Anna Mae Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2203 Anna Mae Drive Available 06/15/20 Moon Township - LUXURY HOME in McCormick Farms - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom - Impeccably maintained, this lovely home has a comfortable and efficient floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Edison Drive
605 Edison Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1902 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath in Wexford- call or text Amanda for your showing 412-477-1169 - Beautiful town home in fantastic location!!!! Large updated kitchen ideal for entertaining, updated baths throughout home, and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
185 Woodridge Dr
185 Woodridge Drive, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beaver will be available in early July. This is the perfect home for a large family.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
179 Edgewater Dr
179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1256 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
149 Crandon Cir
149 Crandon Circle, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Now Available. Lovely newly renovated home in Brighton Township. 4 bedrooms/1.5 baths with over-sized entry leading to all parts of the home. All stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen. Nicely updated full bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
432 Vermont Ave - 1
432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
806 sqft
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck! VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ambridge, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ambridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ambridge 1 BedroomsAmbridge 2 BedroomsAmbridge 3 Bedrooms
Ambridge Apartments with BalconyAmbridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAmbridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ambridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsAmbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHBellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV
Carnegie, PAMcKeesport, PAYoungstown, OHBrentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PAEast McKeesport, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University