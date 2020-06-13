Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Coraopolis, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
Results within 1 mile of Coraopolis

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Maple Street Extension Unit A
1204 Maple Street Ext, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$860
This unit features easy front access, a large parking lot, 2 bedrooms, one bathroom and a good sized living room. HIGHLIGHTS - There is a walk out basement to the large level back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Anna Mae Drive
2203 Anna Mae Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2203 Anna Mae Drive Available 06/15/20 Moon Township - LUXURY HOME in McCormick Farms - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom - Impeccably maintained, this lovely home has a comfortable and efficient floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Coraopolis
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 College Park Drive
203 College Park Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
203 College Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Moon Township - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Fox Hollow - 203 College Park Drive is located in the Fox Hollow Condominium plan in Moon Township.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext
1216 Crescent Boulevard Ext, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 bed 2 bath split entry home with new roof, bamboo flooring in the living room, dining room and hallway. Stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Master bedroom with bath, finished game-room, newer light fixtures throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Coraopolis
Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
Fairywood
29 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
56 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Hawthorne Dr
219 Hawthorne Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BR/ 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Oakdale.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
132 Malcolm Ave
132 Malcolm Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Ross Twp 3br Townhouse conveniently located minutes from Downtown - Ross Twp 3br Townhouse located off I-279 minutes from Downtown. The 1st floor features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and a Half Bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Coraopolis, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coraopolis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

