Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:04 AM

182 Apartments for rent in Crafton, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Bell Ave. 3
20 Bell Avenue, Crafton, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Matilda - Property Id: 306086 Beautiful 700 Sq. ft. apartment with classic details like the Living room fireplace (non-working). Covered private porch to view the quiet & safe neighborhood. Lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Crafton
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
60 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carnegie
507 Noblestown Rd
507 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR / 1 Bath in Carnegie Property Highlights : - Hardwood throughout 1st floor - Spacious eat in kitchen - Front porch - Back deck with great views - Basement storage - Closet space in each bedroom Available Now Listed on IkosHQ (RLNE5873680)

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1060 Pennsbury Blvd
1060 Pennsbury Boulevard, Pennsbury Village, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Level entry townhouse 8/15 occupancy. Just a few steps to Pennsbury Pub, laundry, pool and sport courts. Easy access to 79 and 376. Updated galley kitchen and private view off rear deck. Landscaping included.
Results within 5 miles of Crafton
Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
68 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1284 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
14 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
34 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
16 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
72 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
23 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,150
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
3928 Willow Ave
3928 Willow Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1020 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom next to T transportation Includes Gas ,water , Sewage .You just pay electric +$800.00 a month.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
61 Longmore Avenue
61 Longmore Avenue, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
810 sqft
CUTE, MODERN 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH TOWN HOME IN BELLEVUE - SHARP!! - Super cute, modern and sharp: 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath town home in Bellevue. Complete renovation.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Duquesne Heights
152 Hallock St 2nd floor
152 Hallock Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unit 2nd floor Available 09/01/20 1 Block from Grandview - Property Id: 322746 Quite Street 1 block off Grandview! Walk to all the best restaurants! Easy access to the Inclines, Down Town, Parkways, 79, 51, 19, 279 15 -20 minute drive to the

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
413 Longridge Dr
413 Longridge Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Mt. Lebanon - Property Id: 320483 Centrally located stone charmer in the heart of Mt.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5266 Steubenville Pike B
5266 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Robinson Twp 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 290333 In the heart of Robinson Township just minutes from wherever you want to be, this bright and roomy duplex makes quick work of your wish list ! Full sized appliances, first floor bath, nice

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
306 Eutaw St
306 Eutaw Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Renovated Ranch House, Garage, Game Room - Property Id: 319247 This beautifully renovated ranch house is located on a Quiet street with lots of available on street parking for your guests.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 Steubenville Pike
5802 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 NEW KITCHEN! Charming and warm duplex in Robinson on Route 60 - Prime location, close to I-79, airport and Robinson Shopping, Shell Plant in Beaver County.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5800 Steubenville Pike
5800 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming and warm duplex in Robinson on Route 60 - Prime location, close to I-79, airport and Robinson Shopping, Shell Plant in Beaver County.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Beechview
1646 Longmore
1646 Longmore Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1232 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - Minutes from the T line - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. A few hundred feet from the T line well-maintained three-bedroom house.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chartiers
1456 Harlow St
1456 Harlow Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
1456 Harlow Street Available 09/01/20 Close to the city with easy access to I79. Easy walking to public transit and a great neighborhood. Don't wait or you'll miss out on a great opportunity.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Crafton, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Crafton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

