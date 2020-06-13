29 Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA with balcony
Between the 1-bedroom schoolhouse, fairly recent incorporation, and the 19th century roots, Fernway has a fascinating history behind it and a great future ahead of it.
With just 12,414 people living on 5.33 square miles of land, Fernway residents have it all: convenience, location, and the ability to choose their neighbors. At least, that's the way it seems to work out. The wind can get nippy during the winter and the summer may have the air conditioner asking for a break, but probably the most shocking part about the climate here is how reasonable it is. You won't be too hot or too cold. Economically-speaking, however, Cranberry Township is scorching hot. Of course, the close proximity to Route 228, Route 19, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike doesn't hurt either. Sound like your kind of place? Let's get started with your apartment-hunt. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fernway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.