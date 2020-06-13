29 Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
521 Ten Point
521 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Fernway
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
613 Fairgate Dr
613 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Available 07/01/20 Now Available July 1! Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Edison Drive
605 Edison Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1902 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath in Wexford- call or text Amanda for your showing 412-477-1169 - Beautiful town home in fantastic location!!!! Large updated kitchen ideal for entertaining, updated baths throughout home, and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
639 White Pine Dr
639 White Pine Dr, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available August 17th. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located in Adams Ridge Community. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, office and through to the master suite. Beautiful white kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1107 Stockton Rdg
1107 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fresh FIRST FLOOR unit in Foxmoor. Gated community. Amenities include: pool, clubhouse, 24 hour gym, barbecue area, business center. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit faces the interior courtyard and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
331 Marshall Heights Dr
331 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION !! Gorgeous townhouse in the Highly Desirable North Allegheny School District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
218 Adams Pointe
218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
214 Castle Creek Drive
214 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!! Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
273 Gudekunst Rd
273 Gudekunst Road, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Rustic farmhouse on 27 private acres. This historic beauty is located in Jackson Township only minutes to Zelienople, Cranberry, I-79 and Downtown Pittsburgh. Spacious Flexible floorplan, formal living, dining, executive office, and more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
128 Linden Ct
128 Linden Court, Seven Fields, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This Meticulous three bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Fernway
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Droz
1821 Droz Avenue, Economy, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
Charming home in quiet location of Economy Boro! - Come check out this beautifully remodeled 870 sq ft 1 Bedroom, 1 den, 1.5 BA home in Economy Boro. Price includes water, sewer, and internet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
865 Beacon Ln
865 Beacon Lane, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1! Large 3 Bedroom - 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
432 Vermont Ave - 1
432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
806 sqft
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck! VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
130 Rylie Drive
130 Rylie Drives, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Large, beautifully appointed town home 5 minutes from Seneca Valley School District Main Campus, 3 minutes to I-79 on-ramp, 10 minutes to heart of Cranberry and 30 minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
405 Camelot Dr
405 Camelot Dr, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Great rental in NA School District. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has a spacious living room with balcony overlooking the woods. 2 large bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom with additional laundry area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
809 Fairgate Dr
809 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Wonderful, conveniently located 3BR/3.5 bath townhome in the Village at Pine. Open first floor with access to a spacious deck and the two car garage.
City Guide for Fernway, PA

Between the 1-bedroom schoolhouse, fairly recent incorporation, and the 19th century roots, Fernway has a fascinating history behind it and a great future ahead of it.

With just 12,414 people living on 5.33 square miles of land, Fernway residents have it all: convenience, location, and the ability to choose their neighbors. At least, that's the way it seems to work out. The wind can get nippy during the winter and the summer may have the air conditioner asking for a break, but probably the most shocking part about the climate here is how reasonable it is. You won't be too hot or too cold. Economically-speaking, however, Cranberry Township is scorching hot. Of course, the close proximity to Route 228, Route 19, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike doesn't hurt either. Sound like your kind of place? Let's get started with your apartment-hunt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fernway, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fernway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

