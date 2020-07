Amenities

Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home. Available Now! Hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, Fully equipped stainless steel appliances, floor plan extension, master suite, walk-in closet, Washer & Dryer included. Prime location close to all local shops, dining, groceries, parks, hospitals, etc and all that McCandless Crossings has to offer!