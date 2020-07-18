5518 Jane St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet & counter space, custom-built pull out drawers, large pantry * to left of kitchen is spacious dining room w/ceiling fan & charming curved archway into large living room * log burning fireplace & glass panel door showcase living room * through the hallway access the awesome enclosed front porch w/walls of windows * upstairs you will find three really good sized bedrooms (all w/ceiling fans), master bedroom w/multiple closets & another has small walk-in * hall bath w/tub, new sink & cabinet * access to huge finished attic thru the bathroom..new carpeting, 2 built-in desks, could be a master bedroom suite, gameroom, etc * full basement w/washer&dryer, Pgh toilet&shower, storage * Huge yard/tenant maintains. PETS OWNERS DISCRETION ONLY ADD'L FEE