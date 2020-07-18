All apartments in Allegheny County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

5518 Jane St

5518 Jane Street · (412) 366-1600
Location

5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA 15225

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet & counter space, custom-built pull out drawers, large pantry * to left of kitchen is spacious dining room w/ceiling fan & charming curved archway into large living room * log burning fireplace & glass panel door showcase living room * through the hallway access the awesome enclosed front porch w/walls of windows * upstairs you will find three really good sized bedrooms (all w/ceiling fans), master bedroom w/multiple closets & another has small walk-in * hall bath w/tub, new sink & cabinet * access to huge finished attic thru the bathroom..new carpeting, 2 built-in desks, could be a master bedroom suite, gameroom, etc * full basement w/washer&dryer, Pgh toilet&shower, storage * Huge yard/tenant maintains. PETS OWNERS DISCRETION ONLY ADD'L FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

