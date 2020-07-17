505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33

Amenities
Updated 2nd floor 2br, 1ba condo with balcony in Hunting Ridge. Close to I-79 Corridor, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Bridgeville shopping!
Highlights:
- Secure building
- Community pool
- Walking trails
- Tot lots etc.
- Very large Master Bedroom with double closet.
- Storage closet across from unit included.
- Laundry room in building.
- Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
- No pets, and no smoking.
- Good school
- Balcony
- New flooring through
- Intercom system
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5766919)