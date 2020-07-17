505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33

Amenities

Updated 2nd floor 2br, 1ba condo with balcony in Hunting Ridge. Close to I-79 Corridor, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Bridgeville shopping!



Highlights:

- Secure building

- Community pool

- Walking trails

- Tot lots etc.

- Very large Master Bedroom with double closet.

- Storage closet across from unit included.

- Laundry room in building.

- Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

- No pets, and no smoking.

- Good school

- Balcony

- New flooring through

- Intercom system



No Pets Allowed



