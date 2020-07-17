All apartments in Allegheny County
Find more places like 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegheny County, PA
/
505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33

505 Hunters Path Road · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

505 Hunters Path Road, Allegheny County, PA 15017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 33 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Updated 2nd floor 2br, 1ba condo with balcony in Hunting Ridge. Close to I-79 Corridor, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Bridgeville shopping!

Highlights:
- Secure building
- Community pool
- Walking trails
- Tot lots etc.
- Very large Master Bedroom with double closet.
- Storage closet across from unit included.
- Laundry room in building.
- Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
- No pets, and no smoking.
- Good school
- Balcony
- New flooring through
- Intercom system

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5766919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 have any available units?
505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 have?
Some of 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 currently offering any rent specials?
505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 pet-friendly?
No, 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 offer parking?
No, 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 does not offer parking.
Does 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 have a pool?
Yes, 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 has a pool.
Does 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 have accessible units?
No, 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Walnut on the Park
5326 Pocusset St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASwissvale, PA
Crafton, PABrentwood, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity