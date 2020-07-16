292 Venango Trail

Amenities
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island. Master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, soaking tub, two separate vanities with granite tops. The fourth level loft and finished lower level are perfect for a game room, study, fourth bedroom or exercise room. Enjoy the community amenities, including walking trails, fitness center, clubhouse, coffee shop and more. Lastly, the townhome is served by the award-winning North Allegheny School District and is conveniently located to the many shops, restaurants, and activities available in Cranberry plus quick access to Rte. 19, I-79 and the PA Turnpike.