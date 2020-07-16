All apartments in Allegheny County
Allegheny County, PA
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail

292 Venango Trail · (724) 713-1462
Location

292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA 16046

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island. Master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, soaking tub, two separate vanities with granite tops. The fourth level loft and finished lower level are perfect for a game room, study, fourth bedroom or exercise room. Enjoy the community amenities, including walking trails, fitness center, clubhouse, coffee shop and more. Lastly, the townhome is served by the award-winning North Allegheny School District and is conveniently located to the many shops, restaurants, and activities available in Cranberry plus quick access to Rte. 19, I-79 and the PA Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Venango Trail have any available units?
292 Venango Trail has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 292 Venango Trail have?
Some of 292 Venango Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Venango Trail currently offering any rent specials?
292 Venango Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Venango Trail pet-friendly?
No, 292 Venango Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 292 Venango Trail offer parking?
Yes, 292 Venango Trail offers parking.
Does 292 Venango Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Venango Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Venango Trail have a pool?
No, 292 Venango Trail does not have a pool.
Does 292 Venango Trail have accessible units?
No, 292 Venango Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Venango Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 Venango Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Venango Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 292 Venango Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
