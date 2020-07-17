Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking

173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School. Spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and first bedroom on main floor. Two bedrooms on the upper floor. Finished room in basement perfect for a game room, unfinished laundry room with washer/dryer provided. Covered rear porch overlooking the large level rear yard- perfect for entertaining, children, or pets! Covered front porch and off street parking spot right in front of the house.



Available August 1, 2020!

$1,200/mo plus electricity/gas/water/sewage

No smoking

No section 8

Dogs allowed with $250 deposit and $25/month pet rent



Call/text 412-265-8958

elaine@rivaridge.biz



No Cats Allowed



