Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:56 AM

173 6th Avenue

173 6th Avenue · (412) 265-8958
Location

173 6th Avenue, Allegheny County, PA 15229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 173 6th Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School. Spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and first bedroom on main floor. Two bedrooms on the upper floor. Finished room in basement perfect for a game room, unfinished laundry room with washer/dryer provided. Covered rear porch overlooking the large level rear yard- perfect for entertaining, children, or pets! Covered front porch and off street parking spot right in front of the house.

Available August 1, 2020!
$1,200/mo plus electricity/gas/water/sewage
No smoking
No section 8
Dogs allowed with $250 deposit and $25/month pet rent

Call/text 412-265-8958
elaine@rivaridge.biz

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2398161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 6th Avenue have any available units?
173 6th Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 173 6th Avenue have?
Some of 173 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
173 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 173 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 173 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 173 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 173 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 173 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 173 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 173 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 173 6th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
