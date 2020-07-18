All apartments in Allegheny County
Find more places like 1509 Vallimont Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegheny County, PA
/
1509 Vallimont Dr
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

1509 Vallimont Dr

1509 Vallimont Drive · (412) 833-5405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1509 Vallimont Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Feast your eyes on this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath beauty right in the heart of the South Hills! This home has it all from newly renovated, open-concept kitchen, incredible outdoor area, master bedroom with en suite, remodeled second bathroom, lower-level bonus room, walk out basement, two-car garage and so much more! Extraordinary location with easy access to ALL the shopping and entertainment the South Hills has to offer. Close proximity to Foster Elementary, Mellon Middle and Mt. Lebanon High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Vallimont Dr have any available units?
1509 Vallimont Dr has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1509 Vallimont Dr have?
Some of 1509 Vallimont Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Vallimont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Vallimont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Vallimont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Vallimont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 1509 Vallimont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Vallimont Dr offers parking.
Does 1509 Vallimont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Vallimont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Vallimont Dr have a pool?
No, 1509 Vallimont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Vallimont Dr have accessible units?
No, 1509 Vallimont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Vallimont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Vallimont Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Vallimont Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Vallimont Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1509 Vallimont Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr
Monroeville, PA 15146
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd
Carnot-Moon, PA 15108
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASwissvale, PA
Crafton, PABrentwood, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity