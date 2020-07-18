1509 Vallimont Dr

Amenities

Feast your eyes on this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath beauty right in the heart of the South Hills! This home has it all from newly renovated, open-concept kitchen, incredible outdoor area, master bedroom with en suite, remodeled second bathroom, lower-level bonus room, walk out basement, two-car garage and so much more! Extraordinary location with easy access to ALL the shopping and entertainment the South Hills has to offer. Close proximity to Foster Elementary, Mellon Middle and Mt. Lebanon High School!